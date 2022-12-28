DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--
Sonrava Health, a national family of health and wellness companies, today announced that Dr. Zhi Meng has been promoted to Chief Clinical Operations Officer. Reporting to Chief of Staff Greg Marotta, Dr. Meng has overall operational responsibility for more than 560 Sonrava Health dental offices nationwide. While continuing to lead the West region directly, the leaders of the East and Central regions now report to her, as well as national clinical recruiting.
Dr. Meng joined Western Dental in 1994 as an Associate Dentist. She was a practicing dentist for 12 years before taking a leadership role in operations as a Clinical Director. She later led the development of the organization’s extensive orthodontic program – now the largest in the United States – and then, as Senior Vice President, Specialty Services, developed and operationally supported the extensive network that serves the specialty dental needs of patients in California, Texas, Arizona, Alabama and Nevada. Most recently, she was serving as Regional President – West.
Earlier in her career, Dr. Meng taught at UCLA Dental School, where she also conducted oral cancer research, and at UCLA Medical School as an Oral Pathology Specialist. Dr. Meng has been a licensed dentist in the state of California since 1994.
“Over the course of her distinguished career here, Dr. Meng has excelled in every position she has held, and we are very pleased to celebrate her most recent promotion,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Dental. “She brings a strong clinical background, extensive operational experience and a commitment to excellence to her new national role.”
“I am excited to take on this new national role, working with dedicated colleagues who support the doctors and office teams who provide high quality care for patients in our offices across the country,” said Dr. Meng.
ABOUT SONRAVA HEALTH
Sonrava Health is a national family of health and wellness companies – including differentiated dental office brands with more than 560 affiliated offices, dental and vision benefit plans, provider networks, and consumer products and services – focused on quality, value and innovation and built on a platform of unique and efficient technology. For more information, visit www.Sonrava.com.
