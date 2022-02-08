DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022--
The "Drafting Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drafting services market is expected to grow from $4.69 billion in 2021 to $5.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The market is expected to reach $8.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%.
Major players in the drafting services market are Vegacadd, Creative Drafting, Tier 1 Utility Design, VIATechnik, LLC, Curtainwall Design Consulting, CFI Engineering, Aedas, MatkinHoover Engineering & Surveying, Duenas Camacho & Associates and Gray Design Group.
The drafting services market consists of the sales of drafting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that draw detailed layouts, plans, and illustrations of buildings, structures, systems, or components from engineering and architectural specifications. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
The main types of drafting services are mechanical drafting services, site drafting services for civil engineering projects, structural components of buildings drafting services, architectural drafting services, drafting of as-built drawings, drafting consulting services, and others.
Mechanical drafting services are the process of developing technical machine drawings and mechanical assemblies for mechanical engineers using blueprints within CAD applications. The services are used by various industries including education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, residential, and others. The different providers include large enterprise and small and medium enterprise.
The growing demand for computer-aided design (CAD) services is expected to propel the growth of the drafting services market. Computer-aided design (CAD) includes the design and drafting of objects, goods, or structures using computer technology. Owing to the tremendous benefits that CAD provides to real estate developers, architects, interior designers, and consumers, CAD outsourcing has proven particularly relevant in the sector of architecture and building design. Therefore, the growing demand for CAD services drives the growth of the drafting services market.
3D printed buildings is a key trend gaining popularity in the drafting services market. A 3D printer can support the design and construct of the entire building. This method is more eco-friendly, cost-effective, and time-efficient in printing buildings than other traditional methods.
A digital 3D design of an object is produced either by a computer-aided design (CAD) or by a 3D scanner. In January 2020, Zortrax, a Polish manufacturer of 3D printers and filaments for SMB, launched a 3D printing service that utilises the full product portfolio of the company. Customers that want to use 3D printing but can't afford purchasing a machine and using it in-house will be able to obtain produced parts for prototyping, tooling, or end-use product applications.
The high cost of computer-aided design (CAD) drafting services is expected to hamper the growth of the drafting services market in the coming years. CAD, or computer-aided design and drafting (CADD), is a design and technical documentation software that substitutes an automated process instead of a manual design.
The cost of the design depends upon the type and size required. Most of the drafting firms will charge an average of $100 to $120 an hour. Architects are more costly, charging $130 to $150 per hour. Therefore, the high cost of CAD drafting services hinders the growth of the drafting services market.
