BOSTON (AP) _ DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Friday reported a loss of $450.5 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.07 per share.
The company posted revenue of $501.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $436.2 million.
DraftKings expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKNG
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.