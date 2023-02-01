Dragos Appoints Former Intelligence Community Expert Kurt Gaudette as Vice President of Global Threat Intelligence

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023--
Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, today announced it has appointed Kurt Gaudette as Vice President of Global Threat Intelligence. Gaudette brings more than 30 years of operational and technical intelligence experience to Dragos and will lead the company’s world-class team of adversary hunters, threat analysts, research engineers and analytic developers to discover, track, and disrupt threats to industrial control systems across the globe.
After transitioning from the military, Gaudette served as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Senior Executive Service (SES), leading large enterprise-level organizations focused on the collection and analysis of foreign intelligence ranging from space and weapons, to industrial control systems and emerging disruptive technologies. He has led globally distributed teams and organizations of up to 4,000 personnel, and executed budgets over $1B.
“Kurt is a renowned threat intelligence and access expert with unrivaled experience building and leading global enterprise teams,” said Robert M. Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Dragos, Inc. “Kurt is first and foremost a leader with vision and initiative. Couple that with his keen understanding of the threat landscape worldwide and you have an executive who will help drive innovative ways to stay ahead of sophisticated and quickly evolving industrial cybersecurity threats.”
Kurt previously served as a senior officer in the U.S. military, twice commanding major organizations running large-scale intelligence collection operations overseas. He also served as the Director of Intelligence/CJ2 for a large combined joint interagency task force in Afghanistan.
“I was drawn to Dragos by its clear, defined and meaningful mission, its ethos, and its exceptional people. It’s a privilege to be part of this team,” said Gaudette. “I’m excited to get started and to help contribute to the safety and well-being of the industrial community and to the populations who are so dependent upon these basic and essential services like food, water, light and fuel.”
About Dragos
Dragos has a global mission to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The Dragos Platform offers the most effective industrial cybersecurity technology, giving customers visibility into their ICS/OT assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and response actions. The strength behind the Dragos Platform comes from our ability to codify Dragos's industry-leading OT threat intelligence, and insights from the Dragos services team, into the software. Our community-focused approach gives you access to the largest array of industrial organizations participating in collective defense, with the broadest visibility available.
Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including electric, oil & gas, manufacturing, building automation systems, chemical, government, water, food & beverage, mining, transportation, and pharmaceutical. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.
PR Contact:
