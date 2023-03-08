KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
On-demand vehicle delivery service, Draiver, announced today the expansion of its operations internationally after disrupting the U.S. market with a revolutionary approach to vehicle delivery — end-to-end moves are completed with private, vetted, independent drivers through a tailored SaaS platform. The unique, uberized approach has enabled rapid company and client growth, along with record year-over-year revenue. The platform will expand to new markets in Mexico, Brazil, Canada and more U.S. cities this year.
Delivering Peace of Mind for Clients
Despite transporting approximately 250 million vehicles per year, the U.S. vehicle delivery industry still lacks transparency and efficiency. Having identified this market gap, Draiver focused on providing unprecedented visibility and control into the delivery process, enabling business clients to easily scale vehicle delivery needs, guaranteeing safety, profitability, and faster delivery. The elevated efficiency helped improve client bottom lines, reducing costs by 30%, and helped increase the company’s client portfolio 94% last year.
- Penske collaborates with Draiver to enhance fleet productivity by using pre-vetted driver pools to move vehicles.
- Dolan Auto Group enlisted Draiver to automate their vehicle delivery process, helping them scale from 100 to 1200 deliveries a day.
“We arrive first, and we put people first,” said CEO Zarif Haque. “Our model offers clients more intelligent vehicle delivery solutions that positively impact their business. We’re providing a better delivery experience across the board, which has catapulted Draiver expertise to international scale.”
Setting the Industry Standard for Speed
Since its founding in 2013, the company has employed a hybrid business model utilizing AI technology and a gig-ified approach to moving vehicles with independent contractors to create a market solution with a built-in marketplace. Today, with advanced technology that better navigates complex delivery logistics, the Draiver platform moves 6,000 cars a day for auto and truck dealers, vehicle service centers, fleet companies, rental agencies, and OEMs with 100 percent insured deliveries for contractor movements. Market-leading tech, coupled with a vetted, expanding driver network and rigorous legal certification and insurance process, has ensured Draiver offers the safest and fastest routes for delivery in the industry.
Creating an Elite Driver Network
Draiver tripled their driver pool to nearly 20,000 by emerging as a notable champion and partner for the gig economy, providing a new way for gig drivers to make money with more professional driving opportunities. CEO Zarif Haque realized that synergy with gig economy drivers, frustrated with low pay and lack of transparency, would benefit transport industry needs while providing elevated driving experiences and benefits like higher pay and privacy. Gig drivers working with Draiver move vehicles without passengers or the expenses associated with owning their own car, providing a safer driving experience with less overhead costs.
Strategic Operational Growth
Draiver’s full suite of services is now available in cities throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil, and operations are overseen by recently-hired General Managers for each country. Draiver software currently solves logistics needs for large auto companies in Peru, Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Peru, Turkey and the GCC.
For more information, visit www.draiver.com.
About Draiver
Draiver is a leading vehicle delivery company offering best-in-class AI logistics software with a vetted, insured driver marketplace. Draiver currently operates in four countries across North America and Latin America. Clients include global Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. ( www.draiver.com )
