The "Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report
Industry Outlook
Dravet syndrome treatment accounted for a market value of US$ 258.1 Mn in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. The current treatment options available for Dravet syndrome target specifically the symptomatic relief associated with epileptic seizures.
However, recent drug approvals for Dravet syndrome treatment has increased the overall market size and attracted attention of major pharmaceutical companies. In June 2020, Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) from GW Pharmaceuticals approved by USFDA specifically for Dravet syndrome. Epidiolex was followed by Fintepla (Earlier ZX008) owned by Zogenix is under approval process in the U.S. & Europe, this announcement soared shares of Zogenix by 20.5% in March 2021. Thus, overall target specific drugs are entering in the Dravet syndrome treatment horizon due to which its market growth expected to spurt from 2021 to 2029.
Stiripentol and cannabidiol will assist the significant growth of the Dravet syndrome treatment market throughout the forecast period
In August 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved stiripentol brand named as Diacomit to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. Stiripentol's market share is growing at significant rate post 2020 due to higher efficiency, safety and prolonged relief from seizures. In addition to that, cannabidiol brand named as Epidiolex manufactured by GW Research Ltd. approved in June 2020. Cannabidol is first FDA-approved drug that contains a purified drug substance derived from marijuana. Thus, overall environment of Dravet syndrome treatment market is growing significantly due to strong drug pipeline and recently approved drugs.
North America dominated the overall global market especially due to recent drug approvals and developed diagnostic technology
In 2019, North America dominated the market and expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to key market drivers such as rising awareness related to neurological disorders, increasing demand for target-specific drugs to treat Dravet syndrome, and high accessibility & adaptability for recently launched drugs. During the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, Asia Pacific expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period due to increasing awareness related to Dravet syndrome coupled with developing diagnostic technologies in neurological disease area.
- GW Pharmaceuticals Plc.
- Ovid Therapeutics
- PTC Therapeutics Inc.
- Epygenix Therapeutics Inc.
- Zogenix Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
- Biocodex S.A.
- OPKO Health Inc.
- Biscayne Neurotherapeutics Inc.
