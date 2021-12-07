Drawbridge Names Edna M. Conway to Board of Directors

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced the appointment of Edna M. Conway to the Drawbridge Board of Directors. Conway will leverage her extensive expertise in cybersecurity, compliance and risk management to support Drawbridge’s long-term vision and help position the company to meet evolving client and market requirements throughout its continued period of global hypergrowth.
“We are thrilled to welcome Edna to the Drawbridge Board of Directors,” said Jason Elmer, CEO, Drawbridge. “Edna has established herself as an exceptional cybersecurity and risk leader and brings immense in-depth market knowledge to her role on the board. Her guidance will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our software and deliver exceptional service to help our global clients secure their critical data and assets in today’s challenging threat and regulatory landscape.”
A sought-after cybersecurity industry influencer, Conway brings decades of experience and leadership delivering trust, transparency, compliance, risk management, sustainability and supply chain transformation to organizations. She currently serves as Security & Risk Officer for Microsoft Azure Hardware Systems & Infrastructure, where she is responsible for the security, resiliency and governance of the cloud infrastructure upon which Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud business operates. Prior to Microsoft, Conway served as Cisco’s Chief Security Officer, Global Value Chain, driving a comprehensive security architecture across Cisco’s third-party ecosystem. Earlier in her career, Conway was a partner in an international private legal practice and served as Assistant Attorney General for the State of New Hampshire.
Conway has received domestic and international recognition from such prestigious organizations as U.S. Presidential Commissions and NATO, acknowledging her for her role as the developer of architectures that deliver value chain security, sustainability and resiliency. She was also appointed to the Executive Committee of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Task Force on ICT Supply Chain Risk Management.
“Drawbridge’s global client growth is a testament to the exceptional team the company has assembled and its unrelenting focus on delivering best-in-class software and support,” said Edna Conway. “At a time when cybersecurity, third-party risk and operational resilience are regarded as critical board room priorities, Drawbridge is ideally positioned to serve as a trusted partner to alternative investment firms. I am honored to join the Board of Directors and be part of a company that has such an unwavering focus on customer success and technology innovation.”
About Drawbridge:
Drawbridge is a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry. Its proprietary platform helps firms exceed and manage their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements while combatting sophisticated cyber threats and third-party risks. Drawbridge's platform connects business, compliance and IT to empower firms to centralize and manage their most robust security programs, improve their risk profile and raise institutional capital. With a tested team focused on value delivery and a 450+ strong customer base, Drawbridge offers unmatched customer service and flexibility to help businesses proactively manage vulnerabilities, plan for growth, and reduce complexity.
