Today, DreamBox Learning, Inc. (“DreamBox”), the leading education technology provider and pioneer of intelligent adaptive learning, announced it has been included in the GSV 150, a list of the world’s most transformative private companies in education. As the only dual-discipline solution rated “Strong” by Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading, DreamBox is proven to deliver learning achievement with as little as one hour of usage a week according to a recent analysis.
DreamBox was selected based on an analysis of more than 4,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies revolutionizing the world of education technology. Selected companies demonstrated solid, organic top-line growth and meaningful scale. GSV estimates that together these 150 companies reach roughly 3 billion people – almost half of the global population – and generate approximately $25 billion in revenue.
“We’re optimistic about the future of learning. We believe proven-effective technology and actionable data insights can inspire and accelerate learning achievement for all students,” said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, President and CEO of DreamBox Learning. “We’re thrilled to be recognized on the GSV 150. Our growth is representative of our deep commitment to transforming the way the world learns through effective, easy-to-use, and engaging mathematics and reading solutions. As we look to the future of education, what matters most is what works.”
Being named to the 2023 GSV 150 is the latest recognition in DreamBox’s growing roster of more than 40 top education and technology industry awards in recent years. In June of 2022, DreamBox earned the SIIA CODiE Award for “ Best Personalized Learning Solution ” for DreamBox Reading Plus. Additionally, this past November, East Baton Rouge Parish School System selected DreamBox for a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation math equity grant, which will fund research and development for the learning achievement of Black and Latino students and students experiencing poverty with the goal of expanding high-quality learning access across the U.S.
“We are excited to release the annual GSV 150, a selection of the leading private companies in digital learning and workforce skilling,” said Alexandra Argo, investor at GSV Ventures. “As we enter into what we call a ‘Brave New World,’ it is clear that you can’t use an old map to navigate a new world. This impressive group of companies continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of learners and businesses at scale. After evaluating over 4,000 companies globally, we are proud to present the list of the 150 most impactful companies in digital learning that are leading the charge in providing all people equal access to the future.”
The GSV 150 covers early childhood, K-12, higher education, adult consumer learning and workforce learning. Of these companies, 33% focus specifically on lifelong learning (which includes adult consumer learning and workforce learning), 32% focus on early childhood and K-12 education and 5% focus solely on higher education. More and more companies are extending their reach across the lifetime learning cycle, with 30% of the 150 expanding across multiple categories from Pre-K to workforce learning.
About DreamBox Learning
DreamBox Learning, the leading K-12 education technology provider, is radically transforming the way the world learns. As the only dual-discipline solution rated “Strong” by Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading, DreamBox uniquely provides schools high-quality adaptive learning solutions independently proven to accelerate student growth. Built by teachers and for teachers, DreamBox empowers educators with robust data analytics and content-specific professional development solutions to complement instruction. DreamBox supports 400,000 educators and approximately 6 million students in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and throughout the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit https://www.dreambox.com/.
About ASU+GSV Summit
The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event focused on technology innovation in education and skills. We believe that ALL people deserve equal access to the future. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to innovate the future of education for all. Hosted in San Diego, over 5,300 people attended in April 2022. Speakers from previous years include President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, John Legend, Common, Marian Wright Edelman, Bill Gates, Sandra Day O'Connor, Reed Hastings, President Vicente Fox, Malcolm Gladwell, Gloria Steinem, Tony Blair, and Howard Schultz.
