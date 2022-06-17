DreamBox Learning® Recognized by SIIA as “Best Personalized Learning Solution”

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--
DreamBox Learning, Inc. (“DreamBox®”), the leading education technology provider and pioneer of intelligent adaptive learning, today announced the company’s Reading Plus solution has been named the “Best Personalized Learning Solution” of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005022/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
“We are delighted to be recognized by industry experts as the leading personalized learning solution that district administrators and educators can rely on as they navigate this important moment in education,” said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, DreamBox Learning President and CEO. “As districts’ trusted partner in learning, we are committed to supporting educators and ensuring every student – regardless of their zip code, race, or gender – can receive a high-quality education and reach their full potential.”
With its proprietary Guided Window ™ to improve reading fluency, the evidence-based DreamBox Reading Plus solution is designed to help all students learn how to learn, build confidence, and progress towards proficiency. When used for just 90 minutes a week, DreamBox Reading Plus has been shown to improve student learning achievement, including 2.5 years of growth in just a single school year. While offering lessons that meet students where they are in their learning, DreamBox Reading Plus also provides insights that help educators differentiate their instructional strategies.
Now serving approximately 6 million students and 400,000 educators, DreamBox has won over 40 top education and technology industry awards for its math and reading solutions. The company is also the only dual-discipline solution rated "Strong" by Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading.
“The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners!”
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the “Best Overall Education Technology Solution.”
A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
More information about the Awards is available at https://www.siia.net/codie.
Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/eduaction-technology-winners/.
About the CODiE Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About DreamBox Learning
DreamBox Learning, the leading K-12 education technology provider, is radically transforming the way the world learns. As the only dual-discipline solution rated “Strong” by Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading, DreamBox uniquely provides schools high-quality adaptive learning solutions independently proven to accelerate student growth. Built by teachers and for teachers, DreamBox empowers educators with robust data analytics and content-specific professional development solutions to complement instruction. DreamBox supports 400,000 educators and approximately 6 million students in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and throughout the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.dreambox.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005022/en/
CONTACT: DreamBox Learning Contact:
RH Strategic for DreamBox Learning
DreamBoxPR@rhstrategic.comSIIA Contact:
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PRIMARY/SECONDARY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY DATA ANALYTICS SOFTWARE
SOURCE: DreamBox Learning, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/17/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/17/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005022/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.