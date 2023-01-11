NEW HAVEN, Conn. & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
DreaMed Diabetes, a developer of AI-based diabetes care solutions, partnered with Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) Center for Health Care Innovation and successfully deployed DreaMed’s endo.digital clinical decision support system as a fully integrated component of Northeast Medical Group’s (NEMG) EMR workflow. NEMG, is a not-for-profit, multispecialty medical foundation and part of YNHHS. This achievement is the first time in the industry that a diabetes clinical decision support system has been deployed as an integrated component of the patients’ electronic medical records, which allows all providers in the patients’ care continuum to provide expert-level diabetes care.
Endo.digital supports all aspects of the diabetes care pathway. This includes diabetes device data acquisition, processing patients’ diabetes data into best-in-class reporting and providing FDA cleared AI-powered personalized treatment recommendations which are clinically proven to optimize care and improve outcomes for patients with diabetes. Clinicians within NEMG have access to this powerful tool directly from the patient’s medical record by simply pressing an “endo.digital” button to seamlessly access the platform. The endo.digital system pushes critical patient information, such as glucose statistics, into the EMR flowsheet and progress notes. The patient’s approved care plan is delivered directly to the patient via the endo.digital patient app and/or email.
Lisa Stump, SVP, Chief Information and Digital Transformation Officer, YNHHS, said, “My organization deals with many technology vendors. Care for patients with diabetes adds to this challenge due to all the disparate diabetes devices required for these patients. This new technology will not only improve clinical operations but reduce the need for multiple integrations and installations by the IT team.”
Eran Atlas, CEO, DreaMed Diabetes, said, “We spent the last two years listening to clinicians and health system administrators, and the feedback was clear: EMR workflow integration is a must, and providers desire one platform integrated into their workflows that allows access to all the diabetes devices data their patients utilize and processes meaningful personalized clinical decision support recommendations they can trust. We believe the solution we have deployed at Yale New Haven Health will help transform the way its clinicians provide expert-level care to their patients with diabetes.”
Dr. Danielle Benaviv-Meskin, endocrinologist at NEMG said, “As an EMR integrated solution that covers most of the diabetes devices on the market, I can see an improvement to workflow efficiency in my endocrinology practice. And the inclusion of FDA-cleared decision support makes this the true one-stop-shop we have been looking for. ”
About DreaMed Diabetes
DreaMed Diabetes is a medical technology company providing personalized diabetes treatment optimization solutions. The company was founded out of Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, part of Clalit Health Services, in 2014. DreaMed is currently commercializing its endo.digital AI-based clinical decision support system for diabetes management. The endo.digital platform has FDA clearance for patients with Type 1 diabetes using continuous glucose monitors or self-monitoring blood glucose monitor devices and insulin pumps. The endo.digital technology also received expanded FDA clearance to include patients with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes on multiple daily injections. For more information, please visit dreamed-diabetes.com or email ryan.hovey@dreamed.ai.
About Yale New Haven Health System
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS), the largest and most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit medical foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and Yale Medicine, the clinical practice of the Yale School of Medicine and the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. Yale New Haven Hospital is the primary teaching hospital of Yale School of Medicine. www.ynhhs.org
