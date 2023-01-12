SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
Dremio, the easy and open data lakehouse, today announced its HIPAA compliance. The company also announced that it has renewed its SOC 2 Type II report, which now includes both Dremio Cloud AND Dremio Software. Dremio meets the Information Security control requirements for a multitude of other compliance frameworks and certifications including ISO 270001 and GDPR. These certifications reflect Dremio’s commitment to data security.
HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is defined as any individually identifiable health care-related information. When vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, they must be HIPAA compliant.
“Meeting and exceeding security standards is a must when building and maintaining trust with prospects and customers. It gives them a sense of trust that they deserve, knowing that their data is safe and secure,” said Emre Saglam, senior director of security and compliance at Dremio and 25-year cybersecurity veteran.
Clients and patients are becoming more aware of HIPAA compliance requirements and how the regulations protect their personal health information. Obtaining HIPAA certification is an important step for any healthcare organization, or organizations with healthcare clients. By demonstrating compliance with HIPAA regulations, Dremio has displayed its commitment to upholding highest standards of data security and compliance.
About Dremio
Dremio is the easy and open data lakehouse, providing self-service analytics with data warehouse functionality and data lake flexibility across all of your data. Use Dremio's lightning-fast SQL query service and any other processing engine on the same data. Dremio increases agility with a revolutionary data-as-code approach that enables Git-like data experimentation, version control, and governance. In addition, Dremio eliminates data silos by enabling queries across data lakes, databases, and data warehouses, and by simplifying ingestion into the lakehouse. Dremio's fully managed service helps organizations get started with analytics in minutes, and automatically optimizes data for every workload. As the original creator of Apache Arrow and committed to Arrow and Iceberg’s community-driven standards, Dremio is on a mission to reinvent SQL for data lakes and meet customers where they are on their lakehouse journey.
Hundreds of global enterprises like JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Regeneron, and Allianz Global Investors use Dremio to deliver self-service analytics on the data lakehouse. Founded in 2015, Dremio is headquartered in Santa Clara. CNBC recognized Dremio as a Top Startup for the Enterprise and Deloitte named Dremio to its 2022 Technology Fast 500. To learn more, follow the company on Github, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.dremio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005286/en/
CONTACT: Elise Woodard
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE DATA ANALYTICS HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY SECURITY
SOURCE: Dremio
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/12/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 01/12/2023 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005286/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.