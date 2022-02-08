MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022--
Drishti Technologies, Inc. (Drishti), whose AI-powered manufacturing technology uses video analytics, data and insights to bring significant benefits to manufacturers and their employees, was recognized with a 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader Award for North American AI-Powered Video Analytics for the Manufacturing Industry.
Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. Drishti excels in many of the criteria in the AI-powered video analytics for the manufacturing industry, which include:
- Commitment to innovation
- Commitment to creativity
- Stage gate efficiency
- Commercialization success
- Application diversity
- Financial performance
- Customer acquisition
- Operational efficiency
- Growth potential
- Human capital
“Drishti’s AI-based platform streamlines the manufacturing process by identifying areas of improvement and bottlenecks, which means production cycle length shortens, resulting in quicker shipping times and positive customer experiences,” said Doraiswamy Bharath, industry analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Drishti’s technology is built to complement and extend lean practices, empowering human beings on the factory floor and creating better outcomes for all parties.”
The full report highlights how Drishti’s technology augments human actions in manual assembly, which is particularly important for manufacturers who are seeking to remain competitive while struggling with the challenges of Covid-19. The report articulates how Drishti helps manufacturers enable digitally lean processes, providing them with quality, speed and cost advantages over their competitors.
“Drishti is having a profound impact on manufacturing by providing unparalleled business insights to all parties in the factory, from the line associate who is interacting with each unit and ensuring high quality assembly to the CEO who is concerned with each plant’s production metrics,” said Gary Jackson, CEO, Drishti. “Frost & Sullivan’s recognition of how Drishti helps drive better production outcomes is a reinforcement of what we’re hearing from our customers every day.”
Read the full report here; for more information on Drishti, visit drishti.com.
About Drishti Technologies
Drishti’s mission is to extend human capabilities in an increasingly automated world. Its AI-powered video analytics technology provides visibility and insights that transform the pace and impact of manual assembly line improvement. Manufacturers use Drishti to anchor true digital transformation, driving sweeping improvements in quality costs, efficiency gains and time-to-proficiency for line associate training. And line associates rely on Drishti to be more consistent and efficient, becoming even more valuable on the factory floor. In 2019, Drishti was selected by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer; in 2020, Drishti was named to the Forbes AI 50 and a Top 5 AI Company in North America by NVIDIA. In 2021, Drishti was named a Manufacturing Leader by NAM. For more information, visit drishti.com.
