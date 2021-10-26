CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A drive-in theater and a bandstand are among the historic properties on this year's “Seven to Save" list from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.
The list, announced Tuesday, highlights vulnerable historic resources and related threats to community life and economic well-being.
The Weirs Drive-In Theater and surrounding land are on the list. It's the largest of three remaining drive-in theaters in New Hampshire and is currently for sale. The theater stands on land that was heavily used by indigenous people for fishing-related activities as long as 10,000 years ago.
Also on the list is the Milford Bandstand, which was built on the town's Oval in 1896 for the Milford Cornet Band's summer concerts.
“This significant Victorian bandstand now requires extensive renovation to continue to serve future generations as a focal point for community gatherings and activities," the alliance said in a news release.
Two Cornish Colony properties in transition share a spot on the list: the Blow-Me-Down Farm and the Percy MacKaye Home. Opera North is renovating part of the farm, and descendants of MacKaye are seeking new preservation/stewardship solutions for his home and studio.
Also listed are the United Baptist Church in Laconia, which was built in 1892; the Wilder-Holton House in Lancaster, built in 1780; and the Newington Railroad Depot, built in 1873.
The alliance also is featuring a thematic listing of the state's historic theaters, many of which were already struggling when the pandemic struck.
