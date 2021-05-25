SALEM, N.H. (AP) — A motorist has been accused of driving while intoxicated in a wrong-way crash with a box truck on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire.
Police said the driver, identified as Anne Bell, 26, of Albany, New York, was traveling in the wrong direction on the northbound Exit 1 off-ramp at about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday and collided with the truck.
Bell suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The box truck driver wasn't hurt.
Bell, who also was charged with reckless conduct, is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8. She was released on personal recognizance bail. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer, and a message could not be left at a possible phone number.