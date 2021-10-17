STODDARD, N.H. (AP) — A driver has been charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after his car collided with a pickup truck on a road in Stoddard, New Hampshire State Police said.
Troopers said the eastbound car crossed the center line on Route 9, crashing into the truck on Saturday afternoon. Before the crash, witnesses said the car seemed to be traveling erratically.
Both vehicles sustained serious damage, but there were no serious injuries, police said.
The 42-year-old car driver from Pembroke was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. A phone number couldn't be found for him, and it wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.