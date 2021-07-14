SALEM, N.H. (AP) — A driver whose car struck a home, seriously injuring a 5-year-old girl inside, has been arrested, police in New Hampshire said.
The driver, 37, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault, aggravated while driving while intoxicated, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He awaited a court appearance; it wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Police in Salem responded to multiple 911 calls on Saturday about the crash. The driver was trapped in the car and was removed through the windshield.
The driver and the girl were both taken to a hospital. The driver was released after several hours; the girl required emergency surgery, and remained hospitalized in stable condition, police said.