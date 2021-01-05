DANBURY, N.H. (AP) — A driver died after his vehicle struck a guardrail and trees, New Hampshire State Police said.
The vehicle was traveling north on a road in Danbury at about 3 p.m. Monday when it veered off, then came back onto the road, police said.
The driver, Kevin Ramsey, 43, was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger, Sarah Westland, 36, was wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for possible minor injuries.
Police are investigating the crash.