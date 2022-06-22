LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — The pickup truck that plunged into the Connecticut River off of Interstate 93 had drifted into a median and struck a tree before traveling down an embankment into the water, New Hampshire State Police said.

When first responders arrived, they saw the truck submerged in the river. The vehicle was hauled out of the river.

Police said the driver, Joshua Casey, 44, of Concord, Vermont, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash.

The crash happened in Littleton. The river straddles the New Hampshire/Vermont line.

