MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man speeding on a highway crashed his car and was seriously injured on Sunday, state police said.
The single-car crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack.
State police say Stephen Deschamps, 58, of Candia, had been changing lanes at an “unreasonable speed” when he lost control of his car. The vehicle went off the roadway, struck a tree, and came to rest down an embankment.
Troopers arriving on the scene were able to extract Deschamps from the wreck and provide first aid until paramedics arrived.
Deschamps sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua. State police said he was also issued a warning for the unsafe lane change.