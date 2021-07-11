MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — One man is dead following a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Vermont.
The state police say David Boswell was traveling south on a motorcycle on Vermont Route 232 near Marshfield just after noon Saturday when a passenger vehicle drove onto the road from a driveway.
The two vehicles collided and Boswell was ejected from his motorcycle. The 43-year-old resident of the nearby town of Berlin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
A passenger in the other vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries. The 57-year-old driver was unhurt. He received a ticket for failing to yield properly as he entered the roadway.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Authorities closed Route 232 for several hours while the scene was cleared.