Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"We delivered another strong quarter amidst an increasingly challenging macroeconomic backdrop," said Dropbox Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston. “In particular, we’re pleased with the results of the changes to our team’s plans, and excited about our progress innovating around new products and driving multi product adoption, including the release of Capture to all Dropbox users and the introduction of the rebranded Dropbox Sign. As we look towards 2023 and beyond, I’m proud of our team’s execution towards our strategy while maintaining a healthy balance of growth and profitability."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
- Total revenue was $591.0 million, an increase of 7.4% from the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year growth would have been 9.7%. (1)
- Total ARR ended at $2.431 billion, an increase of $98.0 million quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 9.6% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year growth would have been 10.2%. (2)
- Paying users ended at 17.55 million, as compared to 16.49 million for the same period last year. Average revenue per paying user was $134.31, as compared to $133.79 for the same period last year.
- GAAP gross margin was 81.4%, as compared to 79.6% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.9%, as compared to 81.0% for the same period last year.
- GAAP operating margin was 15.1%, as compared to 14.0% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 31.6%, as compared to 29.3% for the same period last year.
- GAAP net income was $83.2 million, as compared to $75.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $153.1 million, as compared to $147.1 million for the same period last year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $251.4 million, as compared to $231.5 million for the same period last year. Free cash flow was $245.2 million, as compared to $221.5 million for the same period last year.
- GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.23, as compared to $0.19 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.43, as compared to $0.37 in the same period last year. (3)
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments ended at $1.453 billion.
(1) We calculate constant currency revenue growth rates by applying the prior period weighted average exchange rates to current period results.
(2) We calculate total annual recurring revenue ("Total ARR") as the number of users who have active paid licenses for access to our platform as of the end of the period, multiplied by their annualized subscription price to our platform. We adjust our exchange rates used to calculate Total ARR on an annual basis, at the beginning of each fiscal year. We calculate constant currency Total ARR growth rates by applying the current period exchange rate to prior period results.
(3) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is calculated based upon 360.1 million and 398.1 million diluted weighted-average shares of common stock for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Financial Outlook
About Dropbox
Dropbox is the one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across approximately 180 countries, we're on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has employees around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit http://dropbox.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, among other things, our expectations regarding distributed work trends, related market opportunities and our ability to capitalize on those opportunities. Words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Dropbox has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Dropbox believes may affect its business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including, but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize anticipated benefits to our business from our shift to a Virtual First work model as well as impacts to our financial results and business operations as a result of this shift; (ii) impacts to our financial results, business operations and the business of our customers, suppliers, partners and the economy as a result of macroeconomic uncertainty, the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and related public health measures, as well as the potential for a more permanent global shift to remote work; (iii) our ability to retain and upgrade paying users, and increase our recurring revenue; (iv) our ability to attract new users or convert registered users to paying users; (v) impacts to our financial results and business operations as a result of pricing and packaging changes to our subscription plans; (vi) our future financial performance, including trends in revenue, costs of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, paying users, and free cash flow; (vii) our history of net losses and our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; (viii) our liability for any unauthorized access to our data or our users’ content, including through privacy and data security breaches; (ix) significant disruption of service on our platform or loss of content; (x) any decline in demand for our platform or for content collaboration solutions in general; (xi) changes in the interoperability of our platform across devices, operating systems, and third-party applications that we do not control; (xii) competition in our markets; (xiii) our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, extend our platform, develop new features or products, or gain market acceptance for such new features or products, particularly in light of potential disruptions to the productivity of our employees that may result from our shift to a Virtual First work model; (xiv) our ability to improve quality and ease of adoption of our new and enhanced product experiences, features, and capabilities; (xv) our ability to manage our growth or plan for future growth; (xvi) our various acquisitions of businesses and the potential of such acquisitions to require significant management attention, disrupt our business, or dilute stockholder value; (xvii) our ability to attract and retain key personnel and highly qualified personnel; (xviii) our capital allocation plans with respect to our stock repurchase program and other investments; and (xix) the dual class structure of our common stock and its effect of concentrating voting control with certain stockholders who held our capital stock prior to the completion of our initial public offering. Further information on risks that could affect Dropbox’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Additional information will be made available in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and other reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Dropbox assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.
Dropbox, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
591.0
$
550.2
$
1,726.1
$
1,592.4
Cost of revenue (1)
109.7
112.0
328.4
328.4
Gross profit
481.3
438.2
1,397.7
1,264.0
Operating expenses (1):
Research and development
227.6
187.3
653.4
554.0
Sales and marketing
103.6
115.7
304.3
319.2
General and administrative
56.8
57.9
165.6
169.3
Impairment related to real estate assets (2)
4.0
—
12.7
17.3
Total operating expenses
392.0
360.9
1,136.0
1,059.8
Income from operations
89.3
77.3
261.7
204.2
Interest income (expense), net
1.7
(1.7
)
(0.2
)
(3.8
)
Other income, net
7.2
0.5
9.6
13.1
Income before income taxes
98.2
76.1
271.1
213.5
Provision for income taxes
(15.0
)
(0.5
)
(46.2
)
(2.3
)
Net income
$
83.2
$
75.6
$
224.9
$
211.2
Basic net income per share
$
0.23
$
0.20
$
0.62
$
0.54
Diluted net income per share
$
0.23
$
0.19
$
0.61
$
0.53
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
358.1
385.5
364.2
390.6
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
360.1
398.1
366.5
400.3
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of revenue
$
6.4
$
6.0
$
18.8
$
17.3
Research and development
60.6
48.7
169.6
141.7
Sales and marketing
6.0
5.9
16.4
19.0
General and administrative
13.1
12.2
38.6
36.6
(2) Includes impairment charges related to real estate assets as a result of our decision to shift to a Virtual First work model.
Dropbox, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
372.0
$
533.0
Short-term investments
1,081.4
1,185.1
Trade and other receivables, net
49.7
49.6
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
76.6
82.1
Total current assets
1,579.7
1,849.8
Property and equipment, net
281.1
322.0
Operating lease right-of-use asset
380.1
413.9
Intangible assets, net
42.6
53.6
Goodwill
352.6
356.6
Other assets
66.7
95.4
Total assets
$
2,702.8
$
3,091.3
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
34.4
$
25.7
Accrued and other current liabilities
137.2
140.8
Accrued compensation and benefits
102.3
139.1
Operating lease liability
72.6
78.3
Finance lease obligation
111.3
120.4
Deferred revenue
698.6
671.5
Total current liabilities
1,156.4
1,175.8
Operating lease liability, non-current
589.7
632.0
Finance lease obligation, non-current
133.3
167.7
Convertible senior notes, net, non-current
1,373.1
1,370.3
Other non-current liabilities
41.6
39.4
Total liabilities
3,294.1
3,385.2
Stockholders' deficit:
Additional paid-in-capital
2,438.9
2,448.1
Accumulated deficit
(2,972.1
)
(2,739.4
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(58.1
)
(2.6
)
Total stockholders' deficit
(591.3
)
(293.9
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
2,702.8
$
3,091.3
Dropbox, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
83.2
$
75.6
$
224.9
$
211.2
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
38.9
38.8
117.5
110.3
Stock-based compensation
86.1
72.8
243.4
214.6
Impairment related to real estate assets
4.0
—
12.7
17.3
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1.0
1.1
3.1
2.8
Net gains on equity investments
—
—
(5.0
)
—
Amortization of deferred commissions
10.2
8.2
28.9
23.6
Other
4.2
0.7
7.5
(5.5
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables, net
(4.4
)
11.2
(2.6
)
2.6
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2.6
(24.0
)
(23.6
)
(47.8
)
Other assets
18.4
26.9
70.6
66.0
Accounts payable
8.9
(7.5
)
10.3
4.7
Accrued and other current liabilities
(6.8
)
11.1
9.0
2.8
Accrued compensation and benefits
29.3
30.8
(35.9
)
(6.8
)
Deferred revenue
6.8
12.2
26.1
56.6
Other non-current liabilities
(35.9
)
(27.6
)
(92.4
)
(88.1
)
Tenant improvement allowance reimbursement
4.9
1.2
8.2
2.8
Net cash provided by operating activities
251.4
231.5
602.7
567.1
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(6.2
)
(10.0
)
(20.9
)
(20.8
)
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
—
0.1
—
(125.3
)
Purchases of short-term investments
(138.4
)
(366.9
)
(439.9
)
(1,060.6
)
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
37.6
99.1
154.2
270.3
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
100.6
83.9
339.8
347.9
Proceeds from sales of equity investments
10.6
—
10.6
—
Other
3.3
10.9
12.8
28.4
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
7.5
(182.9
)
56.6
(560.1
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes
—
—
—
1,389.1
Purchase of convertible note hedge in connection with issuance of convertible senior notes
—
—
—
(265.3
)
Proceeds from sale of warrants in connection with issuance of convertible senior notes
—
—
—
202.9
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
—
—
(23.7
)
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of restricted stock units and awards
(29.6
)
(35.5
)
(91.0
)
(98.2
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of taxes withheld
0.1
1.1
0.4
6.6
Principal payments on finance lease obligations
(31.6
)
(28.5
)
(96.0
)
(79.2
)
Common stock repurchases
(171.4
)
(181.0
)
(621.1
)
(763.7
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(232.5
)
(243.9
)
(807.7
)
368.5
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6.5
)
(1.1
)
(12.6
)
(1.5
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
19.9
(196.4
)
(161.0
)
374.0
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
352.1
885.3
533.0
314.9
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
372.0
$
688.9
$
372.0
$
688.9
Supplemental cash flow data:
Property and equipment acquired under finance leases
$
18.3
$
43.8
$
52.5
$
111.1
Dropbox, Inc.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results
(In millions, except for percentages, which may not foot due to rounding)
(Unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
Acquisition-
related and
other expenses
Intangibles
amortization
Impairment
related to real
estate assets (1)
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenue
$
109.7
$
(6.4
)
$
—
$
(2.0
)
$
—
$
101.3
Cost of revenue margin
18.6
%
(1.1
%)
—
%
(0.3
%)
—
%
17.1
%
Gross profit
481.3
6.4
—
2.0
—
489.7
Gross margin
81.4
%
1.1
%
—
%
0.3
%
—
%
82.9
%
Research and development
227.6
(60.6
)
(1.4
)
—
—
165.6
Research and development margin
38.5
%
(10.3
%)
(0.2
%)
—
%
—
%
28.0
%
Sales and marketing
103.6
(6.0
)
(1.7
)
(1.2
)
—
94.7
Sales and marketing margin
17.5
%
(1.0
%)
(0.3
%)
(0.2
%)
—
%
16.0
%
General and administrative
56.8
(13.1
)
(1.0
)
—
—
42.7
General and administrative margin
9.6
%
(2.2
%)
(0.2
%)
—
%
—
%
7.2
%
Impairment related to real estate assets
4.0
—
—
—
(4.0
)
—
Impairment related to real estate assets margin
0.7
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
(0.7
%)
—
%
Income from operations
$
89.3
$
86.1
$
4.1
$
3.2
$
4.0
$
186.7
Operating margin
15.1
%
14.6
%
0.7
%
0.5
%
0.7
%
31.6
%
(1) Includes impairment charges related to real estate assets as a result of our decision to shift to a Virtual First work model.
Dropbox, Inc.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results
(In millions, except for percentages, which may not foot due to rounding)
(Unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
Acquisition-
related and
other expenses
Intangibles
amortization
Workforce
reduction
expense (1)
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenue
$
112.0
$
(6.0
)
$
—
$
(1.6
)
$
—
$
104.4
Cost of revenue margin
20.4
%
(1.1
%)
—
%
(0.3
%)
—
%
19.0
%
Gross profit
438.2
6.0
—
1.6
—
445.8
Gross margin
79.6
%
1.1
%
—
%
0.3
%
—
%
81.0
%
Research and development
187.3
(48.7
)
(5.1
)
—
(0.1
)
133.4
Research and development margin
34.0
%
(8.9
%)
(0.9
%)
—
%
—
%
24.2
%
Sales and marketing
115.7
(5.9
)
(1.7
)
(1.9
)
(0.4
)
105.8
Sales and marketing margin
21.0
%
(1.1
%)
(0.3
%)
(0.3
%)
(0.1
%)
19.2
%
General and administrative
57.9
(12.2
)
—
—
(0.1
)
45.6
General and administrative margin
10.5
%
(2.2
%)
—
%
—
%
—
%
8.3
%
Income from operations
$
77.3
$
72.8
$
6.8
$
3.5
$
0.6
$
161.0
Operating margin
14.0
%
13.2
%
1.2
%
0.6
%
0.1
%
29.3
%
(1) Includes expenses related to workforce reduction such as severance, benefits and other related items.
Dropbox, Inc.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results
(In millions, except for percentages, which may not foot due to rounding)
(Unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
Acquisition-
related and
other expenses
Intangibles
amortization
Impairment
related to real
estate assets (1)
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenue
$
328.4
$
(18.8
)
$
—
$
(5.9
)
$
—
$
303.7
Cost of revenue margin
19.0
%
(1.1
%)
—
%
(0.3
%)
—
%
17.6
%
Gross profit
1,397.7
18.8
—
5.9
—
1,422.4
Gross margin
81.0
%
1.1
%
—
%
0.3
%
—
%
82.4
%
Research and development
653.4
(169.6
)
(6.0
)
—
—
477.8
Research and development margin
37.9
%
(9.8
%)
(0.3
%)
—
%
—
%
27.7
%
Sales and marketing
304.3
(16.4
)
(5.1
)
(3.9
)
—
278.9
Sales and marketing margin
17.6
%
(1.0
%)
(0.3
%)
(0.2
%)
—
%
16.2
%
General and administrative
165.6
(38.6
)
(1.2
)
—
—
125.8
General and administrative margin
9.6
%
(2.2
%)
(0.1
%)
—
%
—
%
7.3
%
Impairment related to real estate assets
12.7
—
—
—
(12.7
)
—
Impairment related to real estate assets margin
0.7
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
(0.7
%)
—
%
Income from operations
$
261.7
$
243.4
$
12.3
$
9.8
$
12.7
$
539.9
Operating margin
15.2
%
14.1
%
0.7
%
0.6
%
0.7
%
31.3
%
(1) Includes impairment charges related to real estate assets as a result of our decision to shift to a Virtual First work model.
Dropbox, Inc.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results
(In millions, except for percentages, which may not foot due to rounding)
(Unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
Acquisition-
related and
other expenses
Intangibles
amortization
Impairment
related to
real estate
assets (1)
Workforce
reduction
expense (2)
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenue
$
328.4
$
(17.3
)
$
—
$
(4.2
)
$
—
$
(1.7
)
$
305.2
Cost of revenue margin
20.6
%
(1.1
%)
—
%
(0.3
%)
—
%
(0.1
%)
19.2
%
Gross profit
1,264.0
17.3
—
4.2
—
1.7
1,287.2
Gross margin
79.4
%
1.1
%
—
%
0.3
%
—
%
0.1
%
80.8
%
Research and development
554.0
(141.7
)
(14.4
)
—
—
(3.2
)
394.7
Research and development margin
34.8
%
(8.9
%)
(0.9
%)
—
%
—
%
(0.2
%)
24.8
%
Sales and marketing
319.2
(19.0
)
(3.6
)
(5.2
)
—
(6.9
)
284.5
Sales and marketing margin
20.0
%
(1.2
%)
(0.2
%)
(0.3
%)
—
%
(0.4
%)
17.9
%
General and administrative
169.3
(36.6
)
(1.2
)
—
—
(2.5
)
129.0
General and administrative margin
10.6
%
(2.3
%)
(0.1
%)
—
%
—
%
(0.2
%)
8.1
%
Impairment related to real estate assets
17.3
—
—
—
(17.3
)
—
—
Impairment related to real estate assets margin
1.1
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
(1.1
%)
—
%
—
%
Income from operations
$
204.2
$
214.6
$
19.2
$
9.4
$
17.3
$
14.3
$
479.0
Operating margin
12.8
%
13.5
%
1.2
%
0.6
%
1.1
%
0.9
%
30.1
%
(1) Includes impairment charges related to real estate assets as a result of our decision to shift to a Virtual First work model.
(2) Includes expenses related to workforce reduction such as severance, benefits and other related items.
Dropbox, Inc.
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net income
$
83.2
$
75.6
$
224.9
$
211.2
Stock-based compensation
86.1
72.8
243.4
214.6
Acquisition-related and other expenses
4.1
6.8
12.3
19.2
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
3.2
3.5
9.8
9.4
Impairment related to real estate assets
4.0
—
12.7
17.3
Workforce reduction expense
—
0.6
—
14.3
Net gains on equity investments
—
—
(5.0
)
—
Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments
(27.5
)
(12.2
)
(65.4
)
(36.6
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
153.1
$
147.1
$
432.7
$
449.4
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$
0.43
$
0.37
$
1.18
$
1.12
Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
360.1
398.1
366.5
400.3
Dropbox, Inc.
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Reconciliation of free cash flow and supplemental cash flow disclosure
(In millions, except for percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Free cash flow reconciliation:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
251.4
$
231.5
$
602.7
$
567.1
Less:
Capital expenditures
(6.2
)
(10.0
)
(20.9
)
(20.8
)
Free cash flow
$
245.2
$
221.5
$
581.8
$
546.3
Free cash flow margin
41.5
%
40.3
%
33.7
%
34.3
%
Supplemental disclosures:
Key employee holdback payments related to acquisitions (1)
$
—
$
4.1
$
14.3
$
12.1
Payments related to workforce reduction (2)
$
—
$
0.4
$
—
$
14.1
(1) We make payment installments of deal consideration employee holdbacks pertaining to our various acquisitions in accordance with the acquisition agreements. The related expenses are recognized within research and development and sales and marketing expenses over the required service period.
(2) Includes payments made related to workforce reduction such as severance, benefits, and other related items.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Dropbox's results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue growth and Total ARR growth excluding foreign exchange effect, which we refer to as on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses (including research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, free cash flow ("FCF") and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. Dropbox has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP cost of revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income from operations, and net income differ from GAAP in that they exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, other acquisition-related expenses, which include third-party diligence costs and expenses related to key employee holdback agreements, impairment charges related to real estate assets, expenses related to our reduction in force, net gains on equity investments and the income tax effect of the aforementioned adjustments. FCF differs from GAAP net cash provided by operating activities in that it treats capital expenditures as a reduction to net cash provided by operating activities. Free cash flow margin is calculated as FCF divided by revenue. In order to present revenue on a constant currency basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Dropbox calculates constant currency revenue growth rates by applying the prior period weighted average exchange rates to current period results. Dropbox calculates constant currency Total ARR growth rates by applying the current period rate to prior period results. Dropbox presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.
Dropbox's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Dropbox's financial performance and the ability to generate cash from operations. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Dropbox's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in Dropbox's business, as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Dropbox's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.
We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP cost of revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, and diluted net income per share are meaningful to investors because they help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude.
We believe that FCF is an indicator of our liquidity over the long term and provides useful information regarding cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow our business. FCF is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. FCF has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash provided by operating activities. Some of the limitations of FCF are that FCF does not reflect our future contractual commitments, excludes investments made to acquire assets under finance leases, includes capital expenditures, and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
The use of non-GAAP cost of revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, free cash flow, and diluted net income per share measures has certain limitations as they do not reflect all items of income, expense, and cash expenditures, as applicable, that affect Dropbox's operations. Dropbox mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Additionally, we have provided supplemental disclosures in our reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow to include expenses related to reduction in workforce and key employee holdback payments related to our various acquisitions. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review Dropbox's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
