Druva Inc. today announced the appointment of Tom Brown as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Bringing more than 15 years of experience leading human resource organizations to Druva, Brown will focus on empowering a global workforce while ensuring the organization is best positioned to support the rapidly expanding demand for SaaS-based data resiliency.
Brown joins Druva from Coupa, where he was the vice president of global human resources. Brown also previously had senior international human resources roles at Automation Anywhere, eBay, and Juniper Networks. Through his career he has focused on building high performing organizations by aligning the human resources function more closely with the business goals and ensuring close engagement with employees and leaders across the companies.
“Druva’s people and culture are the cornerstone of our success and have been critical to building our innovation and long-term strategic advantage,” said Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO, Druva. “Hiring, developing and retaining talent are key to our continued success and with Tom’s experience scaling and building high performance teams, I’m confident we will grow our team with the best the industry has to offer.”
“In today’s competitive hiring landscape, culture, leadership and company values are what set apart great organizations from the rest,” said Brown. “It’s clear Druva’s talented and passionate team have built an exceptional company that is defining the next generation of data protection in the cloud. I am delighted to join Druva and help support the company as it continues to grow, evolve and build on its outstanding success.”
About Druva
Druva enables cyber, data and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Resiliency Cloud, the industry’s first and only at-scale SaaS solution. Customers can radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility and insights as they accelerate cloud adoption. Druva pioneered a SaaS-based approach to eliminate complex infrastructure and related management costs, and deliver data resilience via a single platform spanning multiple geographies and clouds. Druva is trusted by thousands of enterprises, including 60 of the Fortune 500 to make data more resilient and accelerate their journey to cloud. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
