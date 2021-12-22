SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2021--
Druva Inc. today announced the appointment of Tracey Newell to the company’s board of directors. Newell brings more than 20 years of sales and marketing leadership experience to Druva, and will support the company as it prioritizes expanding routes to market and capturing the rapidly growing data protection market.
“Tracey’s impressive history as a sales leader at industry-leading enterprise software and SaaS companies, coupled with her ability to inspire and energize an organization, makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “As Druva focuses on helping organizations across the globe strengthen their data resiliency, we are excited to welcome Tracey as we focus on expanding opportunities and strengthening our position in existing markets.”
Newell is the former president of Informatica, where she also served as a member of the company’s board of directors for two years prior to being asked to join the management team. Prior to joining Informatica, Newell served as executive vice president of global field operations at Proofpoint, where she led sales through a five-year period of hypergrowth. Recognized as a Top 100 Sales Leader by The Modern Sale, Newell led Proofpoint’s go-to-market team to become a top five leader in the cybersecurity market. Newell has also served as executive vice president of global sales at Polycom, and held sales leadership positions at Juniper Networks, Webex, and Cisco Systems.
“Over the last two years, the urgency to strengthen data resiliency and protection has reached a crescendo, and is now a mission-critical priority of every enterprise,” said Newell. “As customers accelerate their cloud modernization journey, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud brings the simplicity, security, and scalability that customers demand in a solution that is truly differentiated in the marketplace. I could not be more pleased to join Druva’s board and look forward to supporting the company’s incredible journey.”
