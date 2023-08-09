SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2023--
Druva, Inc., the industry’s leading SaaS platform for data resiliency, today announced their debut on the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 List, which recognizes the world’s top private cloud companies. This list is published in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.
“Enterprises today face an increasing amount of security and operational challenges centered around data,” said Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO of Druva. “In a world where customers were forced to struggle with hardware challenges, we pioneered the SaaS approach to simplify data resiliency and disrupt a $30B market”
At the heart of Druva's vision is an unwavering dedication to customer success. Rooted in its cloud-native ethos, Druva's innovative approach to data resiliency enables organizations to harness the benefits of modern cloud architectures. The innovative cloud-native foundation in Druva's offerings delivers agility, substantial cost savings that drive efficiency, and scalability that adapts to evolving business needs.
Elevating this commitment, Druva pioneers the industry’s sole $10M Data Resiliency Guarantee, a distinctive assurance that provides unparalleled protection against five critical risks: cyber threats, human errors, application vulnerabilities, operational challenges, and environmental risks.
“In the face of evolving threat landscapes, our AI-driven capabilities empower organizations to proactively optimize usage, storage, and costs to maintain both affordability and security,” said Ranga Rajagopalan, CMO of Druva. “Our inclusion in the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 is a testament to the innovative spirit of Druva’s employees. We are extremely thankful to our customers and partners for continuously pushing us to relentlessly simplify data resiliency.”
About Druva
Druva enables cyber, data and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Resiliency Cloud, the industry’s first and only at-scale SaaS solution. Customers can radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility and insights as they accelerate cloud adoption. Druva pioneered a SaaS-based approach to eliminate complex infrastructure and related management costs, and deliver data resilience via a single platform spanning multiple geographies and clouds. Druva is trusted by thousands of enterprises, including 60 of the Fortune 500 to make data more resilient and accelerate their journey to the cloud. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Bessemer Venture Partners
Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer’s global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has $20 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer’s storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos ) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio ).
About Forbes
Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 45 licensed local editions in 76 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.
About Salesforce Ventures
Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we’ve invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world’s most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Anthropic, Cohere, Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, and Tokyo. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.
