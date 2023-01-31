SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--
Druva Inc., the industry’s leading SaaS platform for data resilience, today announced that it has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions Vendor Report. Druva’s recognition as a Customers’ Choice is based on Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption, receiving an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 (based on 139 reviews as of 31 October 2022). Druva also received ratings for Product Capabilities (4.7/5), Sales Experience (4.7/5), Deployment Experience (4.8/5) and Support Experience (4.8/5), with 96% of reviewers willing to recommend Druva’s solutions to businesses.
Organizations need innovative and secure data protection, security and management solutions more than ever before. With cyberattacks on the rise amid this mounting need to keep data secure, it’s paramount that organizations partner with a trusted, third-party vendor to ensure their solution provides the necessary protection for essential data. As cloud-based operations become the norm for businesses in multiple markets, customers need the utmost confidence in the data resiliency solutions partners provide to ensure their data is protected.
“Druva fully understands the need for IT businesses to wholly place their trust in a secure cloud-based SaaS platform when protecting their data,” said Jaspreet Singh, CEO at Druva. “Not only is it Druva's utmost priority to deliver customer-centric, reliable enterprise data backup, disaster recovery, and cyber resilience solutions for the market, but we pride ourselves on our attention to customer needs, which we believe is made apparent through the Customers’ Choice peer-distinction in this report. We are proud of this recognition and look forward to providing the utmost benefits to our customers through the best in-class platform backed by our world-class support and a $10M Data Resiliency Guarantee.”
Druva resolves pain points for businesses by delivering solutions that satisfy each category in the Voice of the Customer report. Scoring 4.8 out of 5 in both the Deployment Experience and Support Experience categories, Druva delivers a seamless cloud-based solution and empowers organizations for long-term success post-deployment. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud, combined with the Druva Data Resiliency Guarantee, provides organizations from government to multi-billion-dollar entities industry-leading SaaS-based software backup and enterprise solutions needed to protect their business-critical data and help companies recover from ransomware.
About Druva
Druva is the industry’s leading SaaS platform for data resilience, and the only vendor to ensure data protection across the most common data risks backed by a $10 million guarantee. Druva’s innovative approach to backup and recovery has transformed how data is secured, protected and utilized by thousands of enterprises. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud eliminates the need for costly hardware, software, and services through a simple, and agile cloud-native architecture that delivers unmatched security, availability and scale.
Learn more at druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
