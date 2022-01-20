WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2022--
Definitive Technology Group (DTG), the leading provider of industrial-strength power systems and mobile workstation solutions and a Premier Independent Software Vendor (ISV) in Zebra Technologies’PartnerConnect program, today introduced the RFID PowerStation, an omnidirectional RFID-enabled data collection and computing cart. Developed for Zebra’s FX9600 fixed RFID reader, the RFID PowerStation was originally designed to handle the labor-intensive inventory, fulfillment and distribution center needs of a major online retailer, DTG is now making the system commercially available through its channel partners.
“The growth of RFID technology for asset tracking, inventory management and order fulfillment is gaining huge traction as retailers, manufacturers and others look for greater accuracy, efficiency and speed,” said Steve Shaheen, DTG CEO and Founder. “Through our collaboration with Zebra, a leader in RFID and other technologies, we developed a mobile workstation that can automate the identifying and tracking of data in warehouses, fulfillment centers and other locations.”
The PowerStation, which features DTG’s powerful lithium Battery Management System and Zebra’s FX9600 fixed RFID reader, stands 22 to 41.5 inches in height and 30 inches in width, and has a weight capacity of 75 pounds. The mobile workstation also accommodates all vendor devices including laptops, printers, monitors and antennae.
The RFID PowerStation, originally designed as a prototype solution for a large online retailer’s fulfillment centers, was needed to support the counting and tracking of the retailer’s storage, packing and shipping materials - some of the most essential staples of its global, multi-billion-dollar e-commerce business. This process is traditionally done manually, which is labor-intensive, costly and often inaccurate.
The PowerStation includes the industry’s most advanced battery management system based on lithium-ion-phosphate batteries which are safe in all industries. It includes a hot-swappable battery solution, enabling it to be changed while all the devices on the workstation are powered on. The system also supports Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity to extend the reach of a tag read.
DTG is a member of the Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect program, focused on integrations with Zebra Technologies’ mobile printing, RFID, advanced data capture and label printing solutions.
DTG is the global leader in the design and delivery of mobilized battery powered workstations and advanced Uninterruptible Battery Systems (UBS) for industries such as industrial materials handling & logistics, healthcare, commercial food services and manufacturing. The company brings workforce automation and unrivaled battery system power to the point of task. DTG is privately held and based in Wilmington, Mass.
