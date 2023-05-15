In this photo made available by Baseball United, Inc., Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Baseball United Co-Owner, Barry Larkin, right, with Baseball United President, CEO, Chairman and Co-Owner, Kash Shaikh, holding Mumbai Cobras caps during revealing the Mumbai Cobras franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, Friday, May 5, 2023. Baseball United, a Dubai-based organization, is swinging for the sporting history fences by establishing the first professional baseball league in the Middle East and Asia – announcing their inaugural franchise, the Mumbai Cobras, on Monday.