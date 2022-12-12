DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022--
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (ISIN: AED001801011 ) (Symbol: DEWA ), the Emirate of Dubai’s exclusive electricity and water services provider, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market ( DFM ), held its 2 nd general assembly for 2022. DEWA’s shareholders have approved the payment of a one-time special dividend of AED 2.03 billion with a record date of 22 December 2022.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC shareholders approve one-time payment of AED 2.03 billion in special dividend to shareholders (Photo: AETOSWire)
The meeting, chaired by HE Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DEWA, was attended by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, and Members of the Board of Directors of DEWA as well as 89.43% of the shareholders.
Attractive Dividend Yield
For shareholders who invest in DEWA’s shares prior to the dividend record date of 22 December 2022 (with a Last Entitlement Date of 20 December 2022), the next 12-month dividend yield is at 6.64%, at an IPO share price of AED 2.48 per share.
“Guided by the vision and directives of the wise leadership, we continue to make great progress in advancing our strategy which is focused on delivering sustainable growth, staying at the forefront of smart and innovative operational excellence, optimising returns for all our stakeholders while minimising our environmental footprint, ensuring consistency of returns, durability of growth, and compounding our growth value over time. This forms the basis of our core value proposition to our shareholders. Our net profit for the first 9 months of 2022 is 21% higher than the same period of last year. On a standalone basis, this 9-month net profit is nearly at par with our full year net profit of 2021. We have increased the dividend payout to shareholders for the year 2022 from AED 6.2 billion to AED 8.23 billion. At an IPO subscription share price of 2.48 AED / share, DEWA’s 2022 dividend yield is 6.64%. This dividend yield is more attractive than most companies listed on the ADX, DFM, and Tadawul, as well as other global utility companies,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA
