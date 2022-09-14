DUBAI, U.A.E.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--
UAE-based company raised the new funding from an array of big names in the Web3 industry: DoublePeak Group, Maven Capital, OKX Blockdream Ventures, Megala Ventures, Magnus Capital, Legion Ventures, SL2 Capital, X21 Digital, Good Games Guild, MetaGaming Guild, Mintable Go! Fund, and Athena Ventures were among the participants.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005956/en/
Dubai Metaverse Firm MetaFi Secures $3 Million Funding from Industry Heavyweights (Graphic: Business Wire)
MetaFi will use the funding to build its first core product, the Trading Metaverse, a new kind of social trading experience governed by its users. Over 90,000 people are waitlisted for the platform launch later this year.
Matt Danilaitis, Founder of MetaFi, said “Most trading platforms compete with nearly identical products. MetaFi reimagines the trader’s experience: making trading fun, engaging, and social. With the Trading World, MetaFi will aggregate major decentralized protocols with deep liquidity, wrapped in a new gamified trading environment, designed to be a seamless onramp for non-crypto audience. We are grateful for the support from our strategic partners as we bring Web3 asset trading to the masses.”
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005956/en/
CONTACT: Matt Danilaitis
+971585818233
KEYWORD: MIDDLE EAST UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY CRYPTOCURRENCY WEB3 FINANCE METAVERSE
SOURCE: MetaFi
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/14/2022 03:30 AM/DISC: 09/14/2022 03:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005956/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.