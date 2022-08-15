PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--
Duda ( www.duda.co ), the professional website builder for digital agencies and SaaS companies, announces today the appointment of Miko Levy as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. His responsibilities will include audience expansion and growth efforts while overseeing Duda’s overall marketing strategy.
Thanks to its powerful and efficient website builder, Duda is trusted by more than 20,000 web professionals and has published over a million websites. After experiencing significant growth over the last year, Duda leadership decided it was time to bring on a dedicated marketing professional with proven experience reaching new audiences and spearheading communication around the quality website-building experience Duda provides.
Levy, who previously served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Shapeways (NYSE: SHPW), brings more than 20 years of marketing experience. He previously led marketing efforts at Outbrain (NASDAQ: OB) and Conduit. Levy specializes in global growth, online performance marketing, and content marketing and holds an MBA in marketing and entrepreneurship from Tel Aviv University.
“Duda is known for its platform that powers scaling agencies. I’m excited to grow their customer base and help new agencies create powerful websites,” Miko said. “As Duda continues to expand and grow its market share, so do our marketing needs increase. Miko is exactly the right person to convey all the great solutions we offer agencies, freelancers, and SaaS companies looking to scale,” said Duda Co-Founder and CEO, Itai Sadan. “Levy’s marketing and sales expertise and proven successes in the field are precisely what we need to navigate this exciting new phase and continue our upward trajectory. I am thrilled he’s joining the team.”
About Duda:
Duda’s mission is to make web design quick, easy, scalable, and painless. It’s the leading web design platform for web professionals, agencies, and SaaS platforms that serve SMBs. Since launching in 2010, one million sites have been published on the white-label Duda platform, and over 20,000 web professionals trust it enough to put their own name on it. Duda has raised more than $100 million in funding to date.
