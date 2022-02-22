ENCINITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
Dudek, a leading US environmental and engineering consulting firm, today announced the promotion of Eric Wilson, LEED AP, to Executive Vice President. Coming from his role as Vice President of Environmental Services at Dudek, Wilson also leverages more than 25 years of experience in the environmental consulting industry to take on the new position. His focus on delivering exceptional results and unparalleled client experiences, coupled with his passion for Dudek’s culture, has made Wilson an integral force at Dudek for the past nine years.
“Eric’s new role is part of a long-planned leadership succession process put in place to ensure the continuing viability and sustainability of the firm’s culture and growth strategy,” said Joe Monaco, President and CEO of Dudek. “I can think of no better ambassador for Dudek’s culture than Eric. From his first day here, he has demonstrated not only a proficiency in understanding our culture but has also played a key role in nurturing, developing, and enhancing it.”
As a Board Director, Wilson helped lead Dudek’s recent transition to 100% employee ownership. “Reinvesting our profits in our employees fuels the virtuous cycle at Dudek. Empowered employees do great work, which translates to happy and successful long-term clients,” said Wilson.
Under his leadership, Dudek’s Environmental Practice successfully balanced profitability and growth, averaging over 15 percent profit margins and 14 percent net revenue growth. Despite the hurdles imposed by a pandemic, Wilson expanded Dudek’s Environmental Practice by more than 40 new experts and opened a new office in Denver, Colorado.
He will guide 750 in-house experts in his new role as they skillfully navigate complex issues to achieve project goals. “The scale and complexity of the challenges Dudek’s clients are facing have never been greater, from the existential threats posed by climate change to the on-the-ground challenges posed by aging water, energy, and transportation infrastructure,” said Wilson. “Dudek is poised to meaningfully guide clients as they address these problems, drawing on many decades-long relationships and extensive experience, especially in the water, renewable energy, and transportation sectors,” Wilson continues.
Dudek offers a full range of planning, environmental, and engineering services, including many high-demand specialty services, such as community wildfire protection planning, urban forestry management, urban design, and climate adaptation and resilience planning. Wilson believes Dudek’s experts and its diverse and evolving services ensure that the firm is well-positioned to support clients as they address such challenges. To learn more about Dudek, visit www.Dudek.com.
About Dudek:
Dudek is a 100% employee-owned, multidisciplinary environmental and engineering consulting firm based in Encinitas, CA. Dudek empowers clients to DuMore for their projects and is one of the Top 120 U.S. Environmental Firms (Engineering News-Record, 2021). Dudek is a nationally recognized Top Workplace (Energage, 2022). To learn more about Dudek, visit www.Dudek.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Glassdoor.
