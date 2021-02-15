North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.