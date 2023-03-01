BALTIMORE & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2023--
Dunkin'® and its DMV franchisees today announced the return of its Dunkin' Regional Scholarship Program which will award $125,000 in scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV.
In partnership with Scholarship America®, Dunkin' will award 50 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2023. Dunkin's DMV Regional Scholarship Program will be available to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and the local community.
“My fellow Dunkin’ franchisees of the DMV area and I are excited to again recognize hardworking students in our local communities with our second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program,” said Parag Patel, DMV-area Dunkin’ Franchisee. “Dunkin’ is dedicated to the local communities that give so much to us. Scholarship recipients exhibit all the qualities of leadership we seek to nurture in young people and Dunkin’ is proud to help them and their families afford the significant investment that higher education represents.”
Applications for the Dunkin' Regional Scholarship Program will be accepted through April 13, 2023. Applicants must be high school seniors or current undergraduate students who plan to enroll in a part-time or full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in Fall 2023.
Applicants must reside and/or be currently enrolled in college in one of the below regions to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit bit.ly/Dunkin_DMV_Scholarship.
Washington, D.C. Counties: Washington, D.C., Charles (MD), Frederick (MD), Montgomery (MD), Prince George's (MD), St. Mary's (MD), Washington (MD), Arlington (VA), Clarke (VA), Fairfax (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Spotsylvania (VA), Stafford (VA), Warren (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV)
Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel (MD), Baltimore (MD), Baltimore City (MD), Calvert (MD), Carroll (MD), Cecil (MD), Harford (MD), Howard (MD), Kent (MD), Queen Anne's (MD), Talbot (MD)
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel, and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed nearly $4.9 billion to more than 2.9 million students. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.
