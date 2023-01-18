Duval & Stachenfeld LLP is Now Adler & Stachenfeld LLP

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
Duval & Stachenfeld LLP, the Pure Play in Real Estate Law, announced today that it has changed its name to Adler & Stachenfeld LLP (“A&S”).
In its first 25 years, led by Managing Partner, Terri Adler, and Chairman, Bruce Stachenfeld, the firm built a reputation as one of the most respected and sophisticated law firms serving the real estate industry. As it enters its second quarter-century, the firm’s new name underscores its continued commitment to providing the highest level of business and legal counsel to the real estate sector.
“Terri was a star from the beginning,” said firm Chairman, Bruce Stachenfeld. “Terri has been with the firm every step of the way, starting as a first year associate, becoming a partner in a still unheard-of five years, being elevated to real estate department chair shortly thereafter, and then to managing partner in 2018. When I stepped down as Managing Partner, I knew that the firm would be in better hands. She embodies the ethos of our firm that the true purpose of firm leadership is to serve the attorneys and colleagues who work at the firm and at the same time ensure extraordinary service to our clients. I am so proud of her and so happy to be part of this moment in firm history. Knowing Terri, I am sure she is just getting started leading the firm to greater heights in the coming years.”
Adler said, “This firm has been my professional home for the last 25 years, and it is a true honor to be added to the firm’s name alongside my mentor and partner Bruce Stachenfeld. Our collaborative approach, commitment to our culture, and ability to help clients grow their business have been hallmarks of our firm’s success for many years. I am excited to be part of the team that will write Adler & Stachenfeld’s next chapter.”
Adler & Stachenfeld LLP handles billions of dollars of real estate matters annually on behalf of its clients, and has facilitated some of New York’s largest, most complicated and most innovative real estate transactions. With the firm’s bench of over forty seasoned attorneys, the firm has expertise across all asset classes, structures, and levels of the capital stack.
For more than a decade, the firm has been most well-known for its market-leading Corporate Real Estate / Joint Venture practice group. In recent years, the firm’s attorneys have also distinguished themselves by breaking ground within the industry on new trends including C-PACE financing, ground lease financing, Opportunity Zones, crowdfunding, sponsor capital funds, and other emerging real estate trends.
Because of its expertise, A&S has attracted a client base that consists of many leading commercial real estate investors and developers, including Almanac Realty Investors, Angelo, Gordon & Co., Barings, Blackstone, Cerberus, Montgomery Street Partners, RXR Realty, Savanna Fund, Sculptor Capital Management, Silverstein Properties, and Spitzer Engineering.
A creative powerhouse widely regarded as one of the top real estate attorneys in New York City, Terri is also the first female practice chair and managing partner of the firm. In her legal practice, she specializes in corporate real estate transactions involving complicated structuring. She thrives best in situations that are so intricate and messy that others throw up their hands, yet Terri invariably leads a way through the minefields.
A frequent speaker at industry conferences, Adler has also appeared on the Commercial Observer’s Top Female CRE Execs on Finance and Development Amid the Pandemic; been selected to the prestigious City and State Law Power List; been named as one of the top 100 female lawyers in New York City in Crain’s New York Business; and been included in GlobeSt’s ‘Women of Influence’.
Adler & Stachenfeld (“A&S”) is one of the largest real estate-focused law firms in New York City and one of the city’s largest real estate legal teams. Because of its singular focus on the real estate industry, the firm is known as “ The Pure Play in Real Estate Law ”. For more information, please visit www.adstach.com
