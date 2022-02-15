ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2022--
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader in two technology industry analyst reports recently published by Everest Group, “Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – North America” and “Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Europe.”
Everest Group highlighted DXC’s robust end-to-end cloud services across consulting, modernization and operations. The report also profiled DXC’s strengths in private and hybrid cloud solutions and its investments in industry cloud software solutions and application modernization services.
“Enterprises are increasingly embracing cloud for business value creation and digitization, rather than solely as a medium to derive cost savings. Industry-tailored solutions, multi- and hybrid-cloud hosting environments, and value-aligned cloud services are preferred while navigating the challenges of cost management, the resource crunch, vendor lock-in, and cloud security,” said Mukesh Ranjan, Practice Director, Everest Group. “DXC Technology’s investments in the end-to-end spectrum of cloud services enable it to serve clients with services relevant for their business and technology requirements. Enterprise clients have appreciated its ability to proactively engage in joint workshops and project formulation sessions to help clients identify the right solutions.”
Everest Group assessed IT service providers across North America and Europe based on vision and strategy, innovation and investments, scope of services, delivery footprint, market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. They noted that DXC is differentiated by its innovative operating model of blended teams working with customer teams, enabling the integration of technical expertise with business insights. The reports also highlighted how DXC’s customers appreciate its efforts to engage in joint innovation and ideation to help identify cloud solutions that are appropriate for their environments.
“Everest Group’s recognition is a clear reflection of DXC’s capabilities to provide our customers with the guidance to make the right technology investments at the right time as the landscape continues to evolve,” said Vinod Bagal, executive vice president, Global Delivery, DXC. “This Leader recognition for our cloud services is acknowledgement of DXC’s commitment to innovation and excellence and our focus on doing Cloud Right™ for our customers.”
