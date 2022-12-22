Dylan Runne Named as New Driver of Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.