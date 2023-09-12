NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
Dynamic Yield by Mastercard, announced today it has been positioned both highest on the Ability to Execute axis and furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant TM for Personalization Engines.* This also marks the sixth year it has placed in the Leaders Quadrant.
“Innovative technology not only closely reflects the demands of a changing world, but also anticipates and rapidly responds to its next move,” said Ori Bauer, CEO of Dynamic Yield. “This is the approach we’ve taken to our product development and offerings since the very beginning, and we believe our philosophy and efforts are validated and recognized year after year by the industry.”
Dynamic Yield was evaluated alongside nine other solution providers in the space, with the company receiving its highest Use Case score for Digital Commerce within the Gartner® companion 2023 Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines research due to the ability to personalize digital commerce discovery and product promotion.**
Dynamic Yield also received positive customer reviews. On October 25th, 2022, one Gartner® Peer InsightsTMreviewer wrote, “A cutting-edge optimization platform which helps deliver enriching customized customer experiences by activating data from sources to drive sales. Dynamic Yield's experience OS provides highly efficient algorithmic ways to match customer needs and product offerings.”***
Here’s why Dynamic Yield believes it is preferred by customers
- A flexible, agnostic operating system, where users can build and manage a mix of capabilities in one place, allowing streamlined workflows, reduced IT dependency, and increased customization for different industries and business sizes.
- People-first machine learning, keeping privacy by design and consent at the center of innovation driven by state-of-the-art deep learning and predictive models that always recommend the next best series of products.
- The power of Element, leveraging Mastercard’s proprietary prediction models and aggregated spend insights to reach new audiences, identify relationships between products, and uncover macroeconomic trends for better personalization.
- Trusted, award-winning methodology, with a library of personalization resources, including guides and frameworks (such as the Rooted Personalization approach) that empower teams to use our sophisticated technology to the fullest.
Other exciting developments over the last year include Affinity Allocation for scalable 1:1 targeting; CopywriteML, a tool that automatically suggests diverse copy ideas for personalization campaigns; a series of interactive chatbot-based recommendation templates; and more. Dynamic Yield also received additional recognitions across customer-rated categories, from G2 (Winter, Spring, and Summer Leaders in A/B Testing and Personalization), TrustRadius (2023 Tech Cares Award), and Gartner (Peer Insights Customers Choice recognition).
To download a complimentary copy of the report, visit: dynamicyield.com/guides/gartner/
*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, 06 September 2023, Jason McNellis, Joseph Enever, Ant Duffin, Alex De Fursac Gash
**Gartner, Critical Capabilities Personalization Engines, 06 September 2023, Jason McNellis, Joseph Enever, Ant Duffin, Alex De Fursac Gash
Gartner, Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Personalization Engines, 21 December 2022
***Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on theirown experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent theviews of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or servicedepicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to thiscontent, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability orfitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant, Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Dynamic Yield by Mastercard
Dynamic Yield by Mastercard helps businesses across industries deliver digital customer experiences that are personalized, optimized, and synchronized. With Dynamic Yield’s Experience OS, marketers, product managers, developers, and digital teams can algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual customer for the acceleration of revenue and customer loyalty.
