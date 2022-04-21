WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--
Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it has extended its advanced AIOps capabilities for leading database environments, including Oracle and Microsoft SQL. New out-of-the-box extensions enable DevOps teams and database administrators (DBAs) to automatically surface and proactively act on precise, real-time answers about the relationship between their database infrastructure and applications. This allows them to proactively resolve issues such as inefficient database queries before they impact service availability, performance, and user experience. Additionally, newly released application program interface (API) endpoints enable development teams to extend their observability-as-code practices to databases. This makes it easier to proactively provision, scale, and optimize databases to deliver better digital experiences faster, and with greater efficiency.
“Dependencies on multiple databases contribute to the complexity of our clouds and managing this complexity has been a drain on our ability to innovate,” said Ken Schirrmacher, Senior Director of Information Technology at Park ‘N Fly. “These enhancements to Dynatrace enable my team to simplify this complexity through a comprehensive view of all the databases running in our environment, as well as how each impacts the performance of our apps and users’ experience. Most importantly, we can gain these precise insights without requiring expertise in specific databases before engaging with our DBA and app owner counterparts.”
Building on Dynatrace’s existing database observability capabilities, including auto-detection of databases, as well as analytics detailing their usage and performance, these latest advancements further enhance the Dynatrace® platform’s ability to deliver the most precise answers from the broadest array of data sources, in real time, at scale, and in context. By reinforcing the platform’s position as a single solution for modern cloud observability, these advancements also improve cross-team collaboration among DevOps and DBA teams and help them drive better business outcomes, together.
“Dynatrace dramatically reduces the complexity of databases, which remain central to all modern applications,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “With this release, we are advancing observability and AIOps for databases by providing a holistic, precise, and real-time view into the impact database health and performance have on applications, user experiences, and business KPIs. This enables DevOps and DBA teams to collaborate more effectively and efficiently to deliver better experiences, faster.”
Dynatrace database observability for Oracle is generally available today. Support for Microsoft SQL Server will be generally available within 90 days, and support for additional database platforms will be announced later in 2022. Visit the Dynatrace blog for additional details on Dynatrace database observability.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.
Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.
