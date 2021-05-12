WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $27 million.
On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.
The software intellegence company posted revenue of $196.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.2 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $75.7 million, or 26 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $703.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 15 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $202 million to $204 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of 59 cents to 62 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $885 million to $900 million.
Dynatrace shares have risen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 35% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DT