Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced Gartner has named it an overall Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability report. In addition, Dynatrace was also recognized as a Customers’ Choice in three segment quadrants: Global Enterprise, Large Enterprise, and North America.
Gartner based its analysis on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals with experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using Dynatrace. The Customers’ Choice distinction, or upper-right placement in the report, means Dynatrace meets or exceeds market average ratings from users in both the Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption categories.
Customers rated the Dynatrace® platform 4.5 out of 5.0 stars, with 94% saying they would recommend it (as of September 2022.) A few of these customer’s reviews include:
- “ (Dynatrace) has played an important role in enabling us to achieve optimal performance in our apps to ensure our clients get pleasant experiences. Dynatrace uses an advanced AI technology to deliver valuable data insights.” ~Business Operations Officer, IT services sector
- “ Automation platform for automated application performance monitoring.... Dynatrace allows us to respond faster and innovate more efficiently while making better decisions and providing worldwide online solutions.” ~Global Strategic Account Manager, consumer goods sector
- “ Dynatrace has been a game changer in our ability to respond to incidents, identify areas for performance tuning, and gain meaningful data from user behavior analysis….” ~Application Architecture, government sector
- “ Expandable and flawless monitoring platform. Dynatrace not only helps us monitor several application versions and systems but also provides real-time user monitoring capabilities. Because of its extensive use, it has become the most widely utilized software in our whole organization.” ~Senior Software Engineer, services sector
- “ Simple and excellent solution for monitoring of application performance …. Dynatrace enables me to respond faster, innovate more effectively, make better judgments, and deliver global digital experiences.” ~Senior Technical Recruiter, IT services sector
“It is always a pleasure to receive recognition from Gartner Peer Insights, and it’s even better to be recognized by our customers,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “We are the only company to be named both a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM and Observability and a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Voice of the Customer report for this market. I believe this reflects our focus on empowering the innovators in the world’s largest organizations to drive digital transformation at scale. Feedback from these customers and their willingness to recommend Dynatrace is the best indicator of the results and the positive impact we deliver.”
This Voice of the Customer: APM and Observability report adds to Gartner’s recent research including Dynatrace. Dynatrace is the only provider named a 2022 Customer’s Choice for APM and Observability and a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability. In addition, the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability report evaluated 19 vendors. It recognized the Dynatrace platform with the highest overall scores in 4 of 6 use cases, including DevOps/AppDev, SRE/Platform Operations, IT Operations, and Digital Experience Monitoring.
Gartner Disclaimers
Gartner, Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, 30 November 2022
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, By Padraig Byrne, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, 7 June 2022.
Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, By Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, Padraig Byrne, 8th June 2022.
Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.
