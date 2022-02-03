NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2022--
Swiftline, a new e-commerce SaaS company, announces its launch as an integrated data and technology platform which will enable e-commerce sellers with optimization strategies, business-building solutions, and access to growth capital that drives success. Led by a veteran team of e-commerce and fintech operators, Swiftline aims to provide e-commerce businesses with a suite of integrated software products and services to propel forward.
”The team’s success with operating, financing, and acquiring e-commerce businesses will now be shared through an integrated SaaS platform that leverages our deep understanding of the extensive data accessible through DTC and marketplace platforms,” remarked Ari Horowitz, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Swiftline, former SVP of Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Development for Thrasio, and CEO of Yardline.
Tomo Matsuo, Co-Founder, President & COO of Swiftline, President of Yardline, former VP of FinTech for Thrasio, and SVP of Lending Solutions for Paysafe; and Anthony Johnson, Co-Founder and CTO of Swiftline and former CTO of Thrasio and Giphy, joined Horowitz to form Swiftline in July 2021. The founding team built the framework for the e-commerce data platform prior to closing the $12mm Series A financing in December 2021. Raptor Group and Cloverhill Ventures led the Series A round with participation from Atalaya Capital Management LP, The Benvolio Group (The Frankfort Family Office), Corner Capital Management, Evolution VC Partners, Gaingels, and Ulysses Ventures.
“We are very pleased to have another opportunity to back this strong and experienced team, its exceptional AI-enabled data and technology platform, and its suite of differentiated solutions for the very large and underserved e-commerce seller universe,” added Jim Pallotta, Founder and Chairman of Raptor Group.
Swiftline intends to leverage its intelligent data platform through building and acquiring best-of-breed products and services to enable e-commerce sellers to be more competitive.
"We’re well-positioned with the right team and capital partners to raise the bar in the e-commerce SaaS space,” said Tomo Matsuo, Co-Founder, President & COO of Swiftline. “We welcome leading e-commerce technology and SaaS operators to reach out to explore partnership opportunities, and we look forward to helping e-commerce sellers improve their businesses and set themselves up for more lucrative exits.”
About Swiftline
Swiftline is an e-commerce SaaS company that provides an integrated data and technology platform to enable e-commerce sellers with optimization strategies, business-building solutions, and access to growth capital that drives success. To learn more, visit swiftline.com.
