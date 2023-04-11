CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2023--
e-Emphasys Technologies Inc., a global enterprise software provider for the industrial machinery and equipment industry, today announced it was named to the prestigious Financial Times’ annual ranking of the Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2023.
The fourth annual ranking showcases the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. This is the first time e-Emphasys has been included on this esteemed list, ranking as No. 433.
“We’re thrilled e-Emphasys has been recognized by Financial Times as one of the America’s fastest-growing companies in 2023,” said Jeff Hart, president of e-Emphasys. “Our growth mirrors the digital ambitions of our equipment dealers and rental company clients globally, and we will continue to innovate to provide all our clients with the software solutions they need to successfully operate and grow their businesses in service to their clients. Technology doesn’t stand still, and neither will we.”
e-Emphasys’ placement on this Financial Times’ list comes amid a steady period of organizational growth, also noted by regional business media. The company was recognized as a 2022 Triangle Business Journal Fast 50 winner and 2022 North Carolina Mid-Market Fast 40 winner.
About e-Emphasys Technologies
e-Emphasys Technologies Inc. is a global enterprise software provider for the industrial machinery and equipment (IM&E) industry. The company’s fully integrated dealer management platform supports every role within dealerships and rental companies across such sectors as agriculture, construction, forestry, heavy trucking, material handling and mining. In addition to the core ERP platform, the company’s suite of solutions includes CRM, business intelligence, mobile field service, inspection and e-commerce customer portal applications plus RFID, artificial intelligence, IoT and telematics. With this unified view of all enterprise data, e-Emphasys’ clients increase operational efficiency, customer satisfaction and profitability. For more information, visit www.e-emphasys.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
