e-Emphasys Technologies Inc., a global provider of enterprise software for equipment dealers, today announced it was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This is the first-year e-Emphasys has been included on the list, which ranks companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.
“We’re thrilled to appear on this esteemed list, which I believe reflects the value our industry-specific expertise and innovation provides,” said Jeff Hart, President and CEO of e-Emphasys. “Organizations across the sectors we serve are eager to adopt technology to improve their business performance, and we’ve been dedicated to giving them the digital transformation and data intelligence solutions they need to better understand their financial status, know if customers are happy, and determine what can be done better or faster.”
For more than 20 years, e-Emphasys has focused on a singular industry and its specific market sectors. The company’s software suites, e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer, allow clients to connect every aspect of their dealerships to standardize and automate workflows, access real-time analytics, and make data-driven decisions.
The Inc. 5000 was first introduced in 1982 and has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success. e-Emphasys’ appearance on the 2023 list comes amid an accelerated period of corporate growth and other industry recognition. For example, the company merged with CDK Global Heavy Equipment in May, effectively doubling its revenue, and was included in The Financial Times' America’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2023 annual ranking.
About e-Emphasys Technologies
e-Emphasys Technologies Inc. is a global provider of dealer management software. Our market-leading solutions, e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer, give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling and other equipment dealers the technology to modernize and grow their businesses. Designed to meet these clients’ industry-specific needs, our platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction and profitability. We’re proud to support the ecosystem of manufacturers, dealers and their customers who help the world run every day. Learn more at www.e-emphasys.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
