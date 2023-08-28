CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 28, 2023--
e-Emphasys Technologies Inc., a global provider of enterprise software for equipment dealers, today announced Wendy Matison as Senior Director of the company’s project management office (PMO). In this role, Matison leads the teams of project managers responsible for implementing the e-Emphasys ERP dealer management platform and the IntelliDealer dealer management system for greater operational efficiency and profitability. Other recent changes within the global Operations organization also are geared toward helping new and existing clients maximize the ROI of the solutions that run their dealerships and rental companies.
“Choosing a technology partner is a major decision because of the widespread impacts the deployment will have, so we’re enhancing our entire customer experience,” explained Jeff Hart, President and CEO of e-Emphasys. “From sales to implementation and then ongoing training, consulting and support services, we’re making adjustments to ensure each client has an exceptional experience at every touchpoint. We’re thrilled Wendy has joined us in leading our PMO to deliver products that operate in the required manner to produce the desired results.”
Matison is a project management and operational excellence powerhouse with more than three decades of experience. After graduating from the University of Michigan-Flint with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, she began her career as a project manager with EDS (Electronic Data Systems) and then Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. She also spent 10 years at CDK Global before serving as Global PMO Supervisor at General Motors (GM). As head of e-Emphasys’ PMO, Matison will define and maintain project management standards and documentation to ensure project tasks are executed on time and within budget while exceeding client expectations.
e-Emphasys also has made other changes to support its Operations teams in providing the best services and support across both product lines. These include:
- Implementing NetSuite OpenAir PSA (Professional Services Automation System) to plan and track project management activities and manage resources. Real-time visibility into project information and tools for reporting, time and resource tracking, project and expense management, and accounting processes keep implementation teams on track to ensure objectives defined in discovery are achieved. e-Emphasys ERP project managers currently use the system, and IntelliDealer project managers will be onboarded by October.
- Establishing a formal Professional Services organization structure to ensure all project managers have professional development opportunities to support their respective areas of expertise, such as finance, parts, service, rental, and CRM. A pilot program is in progress, helping individual team members elevate their technical and soft skills, as each plays a vital role in career advancement and increasing the value individuals bring to every client engagement.
- Deploying Docebo for learning and content learning management systems to ensure best practices for consistent education and training for both e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer.
- Assessing support processes for each product to identify and standardize best practices, as well as evaluating new tools and metrics to measure performance.
- Introducing the Customer Success Manager (CSM) earlier in the customer lifecycle, so the CSM can understand the client’s business and objectives, plus serve as a point of contact post-sale.
“We look at everything we do through a customer lens,” said Mike Roberts, Senior Vice President of Operations. “Our goal is to be a great partner to each client – surpassing their expectations at every phase of engagement. So, we’ve made process adjustments and invested in new people and technologies to help us better collaborate internally and with our clients’ teams to ensure they optimize their businesses today and are able to scale for additional future growth.”
About e-Emphasys Technologies
e-Emphasys Technologies Inc. is a global provider of dealer management software. Our market-leading solutions, e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer, give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling and other equipment dealers the technology to modernize and grow their businesses. Designed to meet these clients’ industry-specific needs, our platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction and profitability. We’re proud to support the ecosystem of manufacturers, dealers and their customers who help the world run every day. Learn more at www.e-emphasys.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
