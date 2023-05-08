NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s most infamous words were used against him Monday as a Manhattan jury was asked to hold him legally accountable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll 25 years ago and defaming her when she spoke out.
In her closing argument, the longtime advice columnist’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said her client presented “credible,” “consistent” and “powerful” testimony during almost three days on the stand, whereas Trump “didn’t even bother to show up” at his civil rape trial.
Kaplan said the jurors nevertheless got to see him on video and once more played the notorious “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women.
“He grabbed her — using his words — ‘by the p---y,’” Kaplan said.
Kaplan pointed out that Trump defended his comments in his deposition last year when he said his “grab ‘em” theory was “historically” accurate, “fortunately or unfortunately,” asking the panel who would use the word “fortunately” to describe sexual assault.
“That’s who Donald Trump is. That is how he thinks. And that is what he does. He thinks stars like him can get away with it,” Kaplan said. “He thinks he can get away with it here.”
Carroll is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit. Her lawyer said the case wasn’t related to money, that it was “about getting her name back.”
Kaplan pointed back to the pattern alleged by Carroll and two women who accused him of sexually assaulting them from the witness box, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff. Noting all three women alleged they were grabbed suddenly by Trump in a semipublic place and disparaged as not his “type” when they spoke out.
“He makes friendly chit chat with a woman he finds he is attracted to in a semipublic space, where they wouldn’t expect to be attacked. He suddenly lunges at her. He pounces. He kisses. He grabs; he doesn’t wait,” Kaplan said.
“(If) a woman later speaks up, he lies about it. He demeans her. He insults her. He says she is too ugly to assault.”
Carroll, 79, alleges Trump raped her inside a Bergdorf Goodman changing room about 25 years ago and defamed her when she accused him of raping her decades later.
Trump didn’t put on a defense case or choose to testify, despite telling reporters in Ireland last week that he was cutting his trip short to come back and “confront” his accuser. After learning of his comments, the judge allowed him a chance to reopen his case, with the deadline passing without a word from Trump.
The former president’s lawyers sought to discredit Carroll and her friends, Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin, who testified that she confided in them, alleging they schemed a plot to destroy him. Kaplan said Trump’s allegations existed without evidence.
“In order to win, Trump needs you conclude that not only Carroll, but all three women perjured themselves in this courtroom,” Kaplan said. “(You) need to conclude that Donald Trump, the nonstop liar, is the only person in this courtroom who has been telling the truth.”
In his lengthy summation, Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, banged his fists on the courtroom lectern and asked the jury to accompany him on a “journey to justice.” The defense attorney sought to highlight inconsistencies in Carroll’s testimony and performed dramatic readings of texts and emails between her and her friends.
Tacopina said Carroll’s case was an “affront” to the justice system and that she made up the assault for money, status and political reasons. He alleged she roped two friends into concocting a scheme to bring down Trump in alleging a sexual assault “ripped off the back pages of ‘Law & Order.’” Tacopina has alleged Carroll found inspiration in a 2012 episode of the show featuring dialogue about a rape fantasy at Bergdorf Goodman.
Of Trump’s comments about Carroll, Tacopina said his forceful denials were warranted, asking jurors not to find him liable based on locker room talk and being a “rude and crude” person.
“How do you prove a negative?” Tacopina said. “Challenging the story is our defense. There are no witnesses for us to call. There’s no witness for us to call because he was not there. It didn’t happen.”
To render a verdict in Trump’s favor, Carroll’s lawyer said, they’d have to simultaneously find that what his defense alleged in the courtroom should be taken at face value while disregarding his admissions in the “Access Hollywood” tape.
Regarding Trump’s strenuous denials he ever assaulted Carroll — in which he’s repeatedly claimed Carroll isn’t his “type” — Kaplan asked why the former president mistook her for his ex-wife, Marla Maples, during his deposition.
“The truth is that E. Jean Carroll, a former cheerleader and Ms. Indiana, was exactly Donald Trump’s type,” Kaplan said.
During his rebuttal, Carroll’s lawyer Mike Ferrara said it was preposterous for Trump’s lawyers to allege the 11 witnesses called by Carroll risked throwing “away their reputations and livelihoods on some harebrained scheme” and stole a plot line from a show with 6 million viewers.
Ferrara said it was rich of Tacopina to talk about respecting the court.
“He never looked you in the eye and denied raping Ms. Carroll,” Ferrara said. “You should draw the conclusion that’s because he did it. He raped Ms. Carroll, and he didn’t want to testify about it.”
Jurors are expected to begin deliberating the case Tuesday.
———
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
