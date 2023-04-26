NEW YORK — Writer E. Jean Carroll took the witness stand Wednesday in her civil rape case against former President Donald Trump, fighting back tears at times as she described the alleged brutal attack inside a dressing room at a New York department store.
“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to get my life back,” Carroll told jurors within minutes of taking her seat.
Carroll walked the jury through her upbringing as the firstborn of four who grew up in a Republican household in rural Indiana. The 79-year-old has accused Trump of sexually assaulting and raping her inside a changing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s.
She says the attack occurred once they were alone on the sixth floor after she bumped into Trump and he asked her to help pick out lingerie for a girlfriend.
“I was leaving the store, and I was exiting the 58th Street entrance, and I was just about to walk out the door; he was standing on the other side of it and put up his hand,” Carroll testified. “I stopped … he came through the door and said, ‘Hey, you’re that advice lady.’ … I said, ‘Hey, you’re that real estate tycoon.’”
Carroll said she was thrilled with the chance encounter and sure she would get a good story out of it.
“I was delighted. Well, it was such a fun New York scene,” Carroll testified. “Here was Donald Trump asking me for advice about buying a present; it was a wonderful prospect for me.”
In her opening argument, the former Elle advice columnist’s lawyer Shawn Crowley described a hulking Trump using one arm to hold Carroll against a wall in a dressing room and the other to molest her before he raped her. Carroll said she broke free after two or three minutes.
When asked Wednesday what happened once she and Trump entered the dressing room, Carroll said he “immediately shut the door and shoved me up against the wall and shoved me so hard my head banged.”
“I was extremely confused and suddenly realized that what I thought was happening was not happening,” Carroll testified. “He was very large. And his whole weight … came against my chest, and held me up there, and he leaned down and pulled down my tights.”
“I was pushing him back,” she said. ”It’s going to sound strange, I was almost too frightened to think of whether I was afraid or not. ... My whole reason for being alive in that moment was to get out of that room.”
In searing detail, Carroll fought back tears as she described Trump molesting her with his hand before raping her.
“Extremely painful. It was a horrible feeling because he curved -- he put his hand inside of me and curved his finger,” Carroll testified. “As I’m sitting here today, I can still feel it.”
Trump, who denies the assault, took to Truth Social following the first day of his trial, lambasting the case as a “made up SCAM.”
In the social media post, he claimed that a dress Carroll wore during the alleged assault should be included as evidence. For years, Carroll’s lawyers sought to include the dress in the case, with Trump refusing to provide a DNA sample to test it against.
After the judge set a trial date and the evidence stage in the case had ended, Trump retained another new lawyer and changed his mind about the DNA. He offered to submit genetic material in exchange for records from Carroll.
“He, for three years, refused to give a DNA sample, and now he wants it in the case,” Judge Lewis Kaplan said in court Wednesday.
Kaplan, who’s urged the parties to refrain from making statements that could lead to violence or civil unrest, issued a sharp rebuke of Trump’s “entirely inappropriate” comments.
“Your client is basically endeavoring, certainly to speak to (the) public … more troublesome, the jury in this case, about stuff that has no business being spoken about,” the judge said.
Kaplan warned Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina that Trump “may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability.”
Tacopina said he would talk to Trump and “to the degree I have the ability to” will ask him to refrain from further commentary.
Trump’s comments about officials involved in his various legal cases served as the basis for Kaplan’s previous ruling that the jury would be anonymous, citing the potential of his online attacks to result in real-world harm.
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
