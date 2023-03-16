OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2023--
On the fins of its first television commercial and the success of its viral sensation Power Grip Primer, e.l.f. continues to fuel its eyes.lips.face.sticky campaign with its New! Sticky Shop Merch collection.
“Power Grip Primer, the co-star of our big game TV spot, takes another lead role – this time, inspiring the creation of e.l.f.’s Sticky Shop merch,” says Laurie Lam, Chief Brand Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. As the #1 best-selling primer in beauty, its estimated that one tube of Power Grip Primer is sold every 3.7 seconds. Its star-sticking power is matched by its dewy dolphin face and makeup-gripping power. With Sticky Shop, e.l.f. fans have access to hot drop merchandise that are sticky AF, grippy and tied to a good cause.
Sticky Shop’s limited-edition items, designed with Day One Agency, include:
- Sticky Patch Varsity Jacket, $55. Nothing says style like a letterman jacket that has hidden sewn-in sticky patches that will grip to any of the eight Power Grip Patches included with each jacket. Designed for an oversized fit that makes it perfect for layering and a closet staple that you can customize each day, any way you choose.
- Sticky Patch Hat, $19. Get sticky in style with this dad hat that you can customize with eight Power Grip Patches. So e.l.f.ing cool, you'll want to wear it on even the best hair days.
- Power Grip Patches, $15. This set of eight embroidered collectible patches have grippy backings that take customization to the next level on your Sticky Shop gear – because why the e.l.f. not?
- Power Grip Slime(r), $6. Sensing a sticky situation on the rise? Relieve all stress with slime inspired by none other than Power Grip Primer. Find the easter egg hidden in each puck of slime. IYKYK.
Sticky Shop goes live today, March 16, on elfcosmetics.com. Items are expected to sell out fast especially when e.l.f. fans see their crush that made high school cool, Mario Lopez @mariolopez himself, decked out in Sticky Shop merch. Speaking of high school, check out @elfyeah on TikTok where things get a little campy and journey back to high school sticky (awkward!) situations that are saved by the Sticky Shop. Fans can also find these limited-edition sticky collectibles on the leading livestream shopping platform NTWRK today.
Guided by Porpoise
e.l.f. continues to be guided by “porpoise” with the announcement of a $100,000 donation benefiting the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC). In addition, proceeds of the Sticky Shop merch, up to $25,000, will also be donated by e.l.f. to WDC to benefit this important cause. e.l.f. expands its purpose to stand with every eye, lip, face, paw and fin and its commitment to do the right thing for people, the planet, furry and finned friends alike. “Our donation will support research and educational programs at WDC to inspire and engage young girls in marine life conservation and help them discover career pathways rooted in STEM,” adds Laurie.
“Hands-on activities ‘stick’ with people and are an incredibly important way to engage students in marine science and conservation,” explains Regina Asmutis-Silvia, Executive Director for WDC North America. “We are so excited to work with e.l.f. to expand our elementary education program, inspiring students to protect the whales and dolphins who help protect our planet.”
About e.l.f. Cosmetics:
Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com
About Day One Agency:
Founded in 2014, Day One Agency is a creative communication agency with the ambition of stopping the world in its scroll with stories that earn a meaningful place in culture. Day One Agency’s Shape, Share, Fuel approach to storytelling is founded on the belief that no one shares “content,” they share stories. Combining the best of PR, digital, and social agencies, D1A has attracted world-renowned brands to the agency. They consistently top the lists of the industry's fastest growing independent agencies. Day One Agency has creative hubs in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland. For more information, please visit www.d1a.com
About Whale and Dolphin Conservation:
The Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) is the leading international charity dedicated solely to the worldwide conservation and welfare of all whales, dolphins, and porpoises. Since 2005, our North American office has been focused on advocating and protecting these animals through policy, education, and science as whales and dolphins play a pivotal role in keeping our shared oceans healthy. Save the whales, save the world. Learn more at whales.org.
