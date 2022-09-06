NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--
MacKenzie-Childs, the artisan-driven American heritage home decor brand, and EagleTree Capital on behalf of its private equity fund EagleTree Partners V (“EagleTree”), announced today that EagleTree has acquired MacKenzie-Childs from Castanea Partners. MacKenzie-Childs will be a new platform investment in the EagleTree portfolio, and MacKenzie-Childs’ operations, management team and personnel will remain unchanged following the EagleTree investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Aurora, New York, MacKenzie-Childs is an artisan-driven American heritage home decor brand with a mission to bring joy and whimsy to every room in the home; a commitment to craftsmanship with every product finished by artisans in upstate New York and around the world.
“Given their breadth of investing experience in Consumer Goods, EagleTree is uniquely qualified to be our next sponsor,” said John Ling, Chief Executive Officer of MacKenzie-Childs. “We are very excited to work with the EagleTree team on this next phase of our growth.” Ling adds, “Our partners at Castanea have been a joy to work with and were instrumental in the success we enjoyed under their ownership.”
“MacKenzie-Childs’ is a truly iconic brand with a devoted following,” said Stuart Martin, Partner at EagleTree. “We have been fans and followers of MacKenzie-Childs for over a decade and are impressed with how far the business has come.” George L. Majoros, Jr., Co-Managing Partner at EagleTree, adds, “We look forward to partnering with John Ling, his team, and the talented artisans at MacKenzie-Childs to support the company’s continued growth.”
“Congratulations to John and the entire team at MacKenzie-Childs on the beginning of an exciting new chapter.” said Steve Berg, departing board member. “We are very proud of all they accomplished; and it has been a great honor and pleasure to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team. EagleTree will be strong stewards of the MacKenzie-Childs brand and we look forward to watching the company’s continued success.”
MacKenzie-Childs was advised by Financo | Raymond James in the transaction as their exclusive financial advisor, Latham & Watkins acted as legal advisor, and Grant Thornton acted as due diligence advisor to MacKenzie-Childs. Jones Day acted as legal advisor, and Alvarez & Marsal acted as due diligence advisor to EagleTree.
About MacKenzie-Childs
MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as “tradition with a twist.” For more than 30 years, the brand’s talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company’s retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit www.mackenzie-childs.com.
About EagleTree Capital
EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed over 40 private equity investments and over 80 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.
