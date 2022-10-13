North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.