EarlyBird Education has been named a finalist for the K-12 Newcomer Award in the inaugural Supes’ Choice Awards, the only education industry award judged exclusively by school district superintendents.
The Supes’ Choice Awards, powered by the Institute for Education Innovation, provide a unique opportunity for education companies to receive recognition and feedback from district leaders about their products. Judging criteria for the 2021 awards include: how well the company’s mission aligns with the solution it’s created, demonstration of innovation and creativity, product viability, and relevancy of the problem it’s tackling.
“We are grateful to all of the superintendents who participated as judges and provided feedback, and we are delighted that they have chosen EarlyBird as a finalist for the K-12 Newcomer Award,” said EarlyBird Education Co-founder and CEO Carla Small. “To be recognized in this category by district leaders is validation that EarlyBird is not only filling a critical need, but is doing so in a new way that will be incredibly helpful for the teachers and students in their schools.”
EarlyBird Education is the maker of the EarlyBird game-based early literacy assessment. Developed and scientifically validated at Boston Children’s Hospital in partnership with faculty at the Florida Center for Reading Research, EarlyBird brings together all the relevant predictors of reading in one easy-to-administer assessment. EarlyBird is appropriate for pre-readers, and it can be used by children as young as four years old. With data from just minutes of self-administered game play, educators can identify and support children at risk for dyslexia and other reading difficulties — even before they learn to read.
EarlyBird transforms students’ lives through the early detection of reading difficulties, including dyslexia. The cloud-based technology platform includes a game-based screening assessment and dashboard that points teachers to customized action plans and evidence-based resources. With EarlyBird, educators can identify children at risk for reading difficulties in the window when intervention is most effective — before they formally learn to read. For information, visit https://earlybirdeducation.com/.
